AI-generated videos: what to know before using OpenAI’s Sora or Meta’s Vibes

Cybernews’ Jurgita Lapienytė explains how to spot a deepfake on the latest AI-video platforms, such as OpenAI’s Sora…

AI video generators are becoming mainstream partly because they are so easy and intuitive to use. Users are still mesmerized by the capabilities of this software. They are experimenting with it and sharing the results on their social media profiles. As a result, we already see a lot of deepfake media on various social platforms.

Many people – especially less tech‑savvy users – fall for fake imagery. Although these tools can be playful and harmless, they also open a window for manipulating vulnerable people and bombarding them with misinformation and scams.

Tools from reputable companies such as OpenAI and Meta include built‑in guardrails to prevent abuse and exploitation, but they can be jailbroken and exploited in malicious campaigns.

Real images and videos can be fed into various AI generators to produce deepfakes and blackmail individuals. This is already a prevalent problem in schools, where teenagers use the technology to bully or blackmail one another.

It is becoming harder to distinguish fact from fiction, especially on social media. The prevalence of these tools creates an environment in which fake news can spread. Deepfakes can affect both individuals and society – from influencing election outcomes and stock markets to harming people’s mental health and relationships.

Synthetic media is being deployed by threat actors for various purposes, including elaborate and personalized business email compromise (BEC), scams, identity theft that can lead to hiring impostors from North Korea and fake job offers, among other schemes.

Deepfakes are prevalent on YouTube. Criminals impersonate celebrities such as Brad Pitt or Elon Musk to promote cryptocurrency scams and manage to fool hundreds of people before those videos are taken down.

How can people spot the signs of a fake video?

First, verify the source of the media. If it’s a news video, check with a reputable news organization – they have the resources to verify footage. Pay close attention to who or what channel or profile is spreading the content.

If it’s a personal video that you wouldn’t find in the news, look for a few telltale signs. First, closely observe the face while the person speaks. Note whether transitions between expressions are smooth.

Pay close attention to the skin – its color and whether it appears unnaturally smooth or overly wrinkled. Always check the smallest details: shadows, hair, and whether movement is in sync when a person moves. Zoom in and examine fingers and nails, shadows, and closely inspect any text visible in the image or video.

Generally, trust your gut. If something feels off, it probably is.

Jurgita Lapienytė is the Editor-in-Chief at Cybernews, where she leads a team of journalists and security experts dedicated to uncovering cyber threats through research, testing, and data-driven reporting.

