YouTubers contributed £2.2bn to the UK economy last year,



YouTube content creators contributed £2.2bn to the UK economy in 2024 and supported 45,000 jobs, according to an impact report carried out by Oxford Economics. It comes as an all-party parliamentary group (APPG) is launched to represent UK creators and influencers. Its co-chair Feryal Clark, Labour MP for Enfield North, described them as “trailblazers of a new creative revolution” who had been “undervalued in Westminster for too long”. British content creator Lilly Sabri welcomed the research and the creation of the parliamentary group. BBC

Car workers facing redundancy after the crippling cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) should sign on for unemployment benefits, the Business Secretary has suggested. On Tuesday, Peter Kyle refused to commit to a taxpayer bailout for hundreds of companies in JLR’s supply chain who have been affected by the carmaker’s production shutdown. Some JLR suppliers have started to lay off staff after work dried up. Telegraph

NASA is accelerating plans to send humans back to the moon, with a possible launch as early as 5 February. The US space agency said the mission to fly four astronauts around the moon for the first time in more than 50 years would give people a “front row seat to history”. It had previously committed to the first crewed flight of its Artemis moon return programme by April next year. But preparations are ahead of schedule, and it is now more optimistic of an earlier lift off. Sky News

A senior ministerial aide said AI companies would never have to compensate creatives for using their content to train their systems, in a statement that has alarmed campaigners demanding Labour deliver a fairer deal for musicians, artists and writers from the tech industry. Kirsty Innes, recently appointed as a special adviser to Liz Kendall, the secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, said “whether or not you philosophically believe the big AI firms should compensate content creators, they in practice will never legally have to”. The Guardian

GoPro has announced a new handheld camera stabilizer that, unlike the Karma Grip stabilizer it debuted in 2016, can be used with more than just its action cameras. The new Fluid Pro AI is compatible with the company’s devices, like the Hero13 Black, but with a 400-gram payload capacity, it can also be used with smartphones and some compact point-and-shoot cameras. t’s more expensive than competitors’ products like the $159.99 Insta360 Flow 2 Pro and the $149 DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Pro, but its versatility and better battery life could justify its higher $229.99 price tag. The Verge

WhatsApp, the world’s leading messaging platform with over 3 billion users across 180 countries, has launched a new feature called Message Translations to make conversations seamless across languages. The feature allows users to instantly translate incoming messages by simply long-pressing and tapping the ‘Translate’ option. Once a preferred language is downloaded, it is saved for future use, ensuring smooth communication across 1:1 chats, groups, and Channel updates. MediaNews4u.com

GoPro has finally unveiled a successor to the Max 360 action camera called the Max2 360. The new GoPro Max2 360 camera features a 1/2.3-inch sensor and can shoot 360 videos in up to 8K resolution at 30 fps. It supports 10-bit recording and GP-log. The camera can also take 29 MP photos in 360 format and offers Max HyperSmooth with 360 horizon lock stabilization.

One of its major highlights is the ability to easily replace the lenses in case of damage. Users can replace a cracked lens without using any tools. The GoPro Max2 360 features six microphones and supports Bluetooth audio. GSM Arena