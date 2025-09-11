Which are the 20 longest-range EVs you can buy?

Share

As electric vehicle technology advances, the fear of running out of power, or “range anxiety,” is fast becoming a thing of the past.

Today’s market offers a growing selection of EVs with impressive ranges, some now capable of covering over 500 miles on a single charge. Compiled by Top Gear magazine, this list details 20 of the longest-range electric cars available to buy, each with its own unique features and performance metrics.

1. Lucid Air Grand Touring: 512 miles The current range champion, the Lucid Air Grand Touring boasts a remarkable 512 miles on a single charge. This electric saloon from Silicon Valley comes in four variants, including the top-spec Sapphire, which delivers an astounding 1,217bhp and a 0-60mph time of under two seconds.

2. Mercedes EQS 450+ AMG Line: 511 miles The EQS, Mercedes-Benz’s electric luxury saloon, offers up to 511 miles of range in its most efficient configuration. A recent facelift and a larger 118kWh battery contribute to this impressive figure, allowing for long, stress-free journeys.

3. BMW iX3 50 xDrive: 500 miles The recently revealed BMW iX3 model lands on the list with a reported 500-mile WLTP range, thanks to its large 108.7kWh usable battery. It also features a rapid charging rate of up to 400kW, allowing for a quick top-up.

4. Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+: 484 miles Mercedes-Benz’s new CLA saloon is touted as the brand’s most efficient car ever. The rear-wheel-drive 250+ version can achieve up to 484 miles from a smaller 85kWh battery, helped by its ultra-low drag coefficient and intelligent energy recuperation systems.

5. DS No 8 Long Range: 466 miles For those seeking a left-field option, the DS No 8 fastback stands out. Its Long Range variant can cover a claimed 466 miles from a 97.2kWh battery, aided by its very aerodynamic shape.

6. Audi A6 e-tron Sportback Performance: 463 miles With an aerodynamic drag coefficient of just 0.21Cd, the Audi A6 e-tron Sportback Performance can achieve a claimed 463 miles. This impressive range comes from a 94.9kWh battery and a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup.

7. Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4Matic: 443 miles The new all-electric Mercedes GLC 400 4Matic is a powerful SUV that delivers a WLTP range of 443 miles from its 94kWh battery. It also boasts impressive charging capabilities, capable of adding 186 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

8. Polestar 3 Long Range: 438 miles The Polestar 3, a sleek SUV, comes with a substantial 111kWh battery. The entry-level single-motor version offers a range of up to 438 miles, making it a compelling choice for long-distance drivers.

9. Tesla Model 3 Long Range: 436 miles A consistent best-seller, the Tesla Model 3 has been updated with a new long-range rear-wheel-drive variant for the UK and Europe. This model is capable of a reported 436 miles on a full charge.

10. Volkswagen ID.7: 436 miles Volkswagen’s first all-electric saloon, the ID.7, can go further than any of its siblings. Its impressive 436-mile range in ‘Pro S’ guise is partly thanks to its slippery coupe-like design and 86kWh battery.



11. Peugeot E-3008: 435 miles The new Peugeot E-3008 has undergone a significant battery upgrade (the same one as the Vauxhall Grandland received), bringing it a range of 435 miles and a preconditioning system as standard.

12. Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+: 429 miles A recent refresh of the Mercedes-Benz EQE has increased its range to 429 miles, a 49-mile improvement over its predecessor. The increase is a result of a larger 96kWh battery.

13. BMW iX xDrive60: 426 miles BMW’s purpose-built electric vehicle, the iX, continues to split opinion with its design. However, its 426-mile range in the xDrive60 model, with a 109.1kWh battery, makes it a serious contender for long trips.

14. Vauxhall Grandland Electric: 425 miles Vauxhall’s biggest family SUV now comes with a large 98kWh battery, giving it a range of up to 425 miles. The car also underwent a growth spurt to offer more passenger and boot space.



15. Porsche Taycan: 421 miles Following a significant facelift, the Porsche Taycan is now even better. A new, bigger 105kWh battery allows the rear-wheel-drive version to achieve up to 421 miles on a single charge, a 35% increase.

16. Peugeot E-5008: 414 miles One of the few electric seven-seat SUVs on the market, the Peugeot E-5008 offers a range of up to 414 miles from a massive 97kWh battery. It also features a plush cabin and a range of output choices.

17. Polestar 2 Long Range: 408 miles The long-range single-motor version of the Polestar 2 now features a bigger 82kWh battery, increasing its range to 408 miles. This makes an already popular EV even more competitive.

18. Porsche Macan: 398 miles Already an Electric Car of the Year, the Porsche Macan earns its spot on this list with a new single-motor rear-wheel-drive variant. It claims 398 miles from a 100kWh battery and still delivers a powerful 355bhp.

19. BMW i7 xDrive60: 387 miles BMW’s luxurious electric limousine, the i7, offers a range of up to 387 miles from its 105.7kWh battery. While its bold looks are a talking point, the huge 31.3in cinema screen for rear passengers is an even bigger one.

20. Polestar 4 Long Range: 385 miles The Polestar 4, with its unique lack of a rear window, offers a range of up to 385 miles in its single-motor guise. The 94kWh battery, combined with aerodynamic benefits, allows for a comfortable and long-distance journey.

For the full list see Top Gear magazine.

