Which are the 20 longest-range EVs you can buy?

Chris Price News
The Lucid Air Grand Touring tops the Top Gear list of EVs with an impressive range of 512 miles

As electric vehicle technology advances, the fear of running out of power, or “range anxiety,” is fast becoming a thing of the past.

Today’s market offers a growing selection of EVs with impressive ranges, some now capable of covering over 500 miles on a single charge. Compiled by Top Gear magazine, this list details 20 of the longest-range electric cars available to buy, each with its own unique features and performance metrics.

1. Lucid Air Grand Touring: 512 miles The current range champion, the Lucid Air Grand Touring boasts a remarkable 512 miles on a single charge. This electric saloon from Silicon Valley comes in four variants, including the top-spec Sapphire, which delivers an astounding 1,217bhp and a 0-60mph time of under two seconds.

2. Mercedes EQS 450+ AMG Line: 511 miles The EQS, Mercedes-Benz’s electric luxury saloon, offers up to 511 miles of range in its most efficient configuration. A recent facelift and a larger 118kWh battery contribute to this impressive figure, allowing for long, stress-free journeys.

3. BMW iX3 50 xDrive: 500 miles The recently revealed BMW iX3 model lands on the list with a reported 500-mile WLTP range, thanks to its large 108.7kWh usable battery. It also features a rapid charging rate of up to 400kW, allowing for a quick top-up.

4. Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+: 484 miles Mercedes-Benz’s new CLA saloon is touted as the brand’s most efficient car ever. The rear-wheel-drive 250+ version can achieve up to 484 miles from a smaller 85kWh battery, helped by its ultra-low drag coefficient and intelligent energy recuperation systems.

5. DS No 8 Long Range: 466 miles For those seeking a left-field option, the DS No 8 fastback stands out. Its Long Range variant can cover a claimed 466 miles from a 97.2kWh battery, aided by its very aerodynamic shape.

6. Audi A6 e-tron Sportback Performance: 463 miles With an aerodynamic drag coefficient of just 0.21Cd, the Audi A6 e-tron Sportback Performance can achieve a claimed 463 miles. This impressive range comes from a 94.9kWh battery and a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup.

7. Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4Matic: 443 miles The new all-electric Mercedes GLC 400 4Matic is a powerful SUV that delivers a WLTP range of 443 miles from its 94kWh battery. It also boasts impressive charging capabilities, capable of adding 186 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

8. Polestar 3 Long Range: 438 miles The Polestar 3, a sleek SUV, comes with a substantial 111kWh battery. The entry-level single-motor version offers a range of up to 438 miles, making it a compelling choice for long-distance drivers.

9. Tesla Model 3 Long Range: 436 miles A consistent best-seller, the Tesla Model 3 has been updated with a new long-range rear-wheel-drive variant for the UK and Europe. This model is capable of a reported 436 miles on a full charge.

10. Volkswagen ID.7: 436 miles Volkswagen’s first all-electric saloon, the ID.7, can go further than any of its siblings. Its impressive 436-mile range in ‘Pro S’ guise is partly thanks to its slippery coupe-like design and 86kWh battery.


11. Peugeot E-3008: 435 miles The new Peugeot E-3008 has undergone a significant battery upgrade (the same one as the Vauxhall Grandland received), bringing it a range of 435 miles and a preconditioning system as standard.

12. Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+: 429 miles A recent refresh of the Mercedes-Benz EQE has increased its range to 429 miles, a 49-mile improvement over its predecessor. The increase is a result of a larger 96kWh battery.

13. BMW iX xDrive60: 426 miles BMW’s purpose-built electric vehicle, the iX, continues to split opinion with its design. However, its 426-mile range in the xDrive60 model, with a 109.1kWh battery, makes it a serious contender for long trips.

14. Vauxhall Grandland Electric: 425 miles Vauxhall’s biggest family SUV now comes with a large 98kWh battery, giving it a range of up to 425 miles. The car also underwent a growth spurt to offer more passenger and boot space.


15. Porsche Taycan: 421 miles Following a significant facelift, the Porsche Taycan is now even better. A new, bigger 105kWh battery allows the rear-wheel-drive version to achieve up to 421 miles on a single charge, a 35% increase.

16. Peugeot E-5008: 414 miles One of the few electric seven-seat SUVs on the market, the Peugeot E-5008 offers a range of up to 414 miles from a massive 97kWh battery. It also features a plush cabin and a range of output choices.

17. Polestar 2 Long Range: 408 miles The long-range single-motor version of the Polestar 2 now features a bigger 82kWh battery, increasing its range to 408 miles. This makes an already popular EV even more competitive.

18. Porsche Macan: 398 miles Already an Electric Car of the Year, the Porsche Macan earns its spot on this list with a new single-motor rear-wheel-drive variant. It claims 398 miles from a 100kWh battery and still delivers a powerful 355bhp.

19. BMW i7 xDrive60: 387 miles BMW’s luxurious electric limousine, the i7, offers a range of up to 387 miles from its 105.7kWh battery. While its bold looks are a talking point, the huge 31.3in cinema screen for rear passengers is an even bigger one.

20. Polestar 4 Long Range: 385 miles The Polestar 4, with its unique lack of a rear window, offers a range of up to 385 miles in its single-motor guise. The 94kWh battery, combined with aerodynamic benefits, allows for a comfortable and long-distance journey.

For the full list see Top Gear magazine. 

