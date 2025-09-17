Virgin Media O2 activates standalone 5G in 500 UK locations

Share

Virgin Media O2 has switched on its next-generation 5G network in 500 towns and cities across the UK, making it the country’s largest 5G standalone deployment.

The upgrade, available to over 70% of the UK population, promises a significantly improved mobile experience with greater speeds, enhanced reliability and lower latency for customers.

Unlike previous 5G services that still relied on some elements of the older 4G network, this new 5G standalone (SA) infrastructure is a fully independent, end-to-end 5G network. Built on the latest future-proofed radio technology and a fully cloud-based core, it eliminates the limitations of older technology.

This transition is not just about faster downloads, claims Virgin Media 02. It’s a foundational upgrade that will unlock innovative future applications including autonomous vehicles, remote healthcare and fully robotic factories. The company has already launched 5G SA for business customers to help drive this industrial innovation.

The historic town of Bakewell in Derbyshire was the 500th location to benefit from the rollout, a milestone celebrated with the creation of a record-breaking giant Bakewell Tart (see pic above). The rollout is part of Virgin Media O2’s broader Mobile Transformation Plan, a £700 million investment aimed at future-proofing its mobile network.

Says Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2: “We are investing £2 million every single day to improve our mobile network and provide a more reliable experience for our customers.”

The company’s focus is on expanding both 4G and 5G coverage, deploying small cells in dense urban areas, and addressing connectivity pain points on railways, motorways, and in stadiums.

Kester Mann, Director of Consumer and Connectivity at CCS Insight, described the expansion as a “significant milestone” that will enhance the mobile experience for millions. He noted that beyond improved speeds and reliability, the rollout “paves the way for the introduction of innovative services in the future, particularly for the enterprise market.”

