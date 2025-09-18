Two teens charged over Transport for London cyber attack

Share



Two teenagers have been formally charged in connection with a major cyber attack on Transport for London (TfL) which caused millions of pounds in losses and months of disruption.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested Thalha Jubair, 19, from east London, and Owen Flowers, 18, from Walsall, West Midlands, as part of a lengthy and complex investigation into the hack, which occurred on August 31 of last year.

Investigators believe the sophisticated network intrusion was carried out by members of the notorious cyber-criminal group known as Scattered Spider. The attack, which a senior NCA official described as a threat to the UK’s “critical national infrastructure,” did not halt core transport services like the Tube but caused significant and costly damage.

TfL was forced to shut down critical systems, including traffic cameras and “dial-a-ride” bookings, and was unable to process some payments for an extended period.

The hack also compromised the personal data of around 5,000 customers. The accessed information included names, emails, home addresses, and, in some cases, bank account numbers and sort codes. According to the NCA, the incident resulted in “significant disruption and millions in losses” for the transport operator.

The two teenagers appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, charged with conspiring to commit unauthorised acts against TfL. Flowers, who appeared in court wearing a hoodie with “off the grid” written on it, faces additional charges for potential cyber offences against US healthcare companies.

Jubair was also charged with failing to disclose the passwords for devices seized from him.

Scattered Spider is a well-known hacking network comprising largely English-speaking young adults and teens. The group has been linked to a series of other large-scale attacks on prominent UK retailers this year, including Marks & Spencer, Co-op, and Harrods.

NCA Deputy Director Paul Foster highlighted that the charges were a “key step” in a broader effort to combat a growing threat from UK-based cybercriminal gangs.

