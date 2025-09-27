Trump signs executive order on TikTok, Vinted users furious over InPost UK delays

Share



Donald Trump has signed an executive order on TikTok, which will allow the app to continue to operate in the United States. The US president held talks with China’s President Xi Jinping last week – where the pair discussed the final terms of a deal. The app was ordered to shut down for American users by January 2025 if its Chinese owner – Beijing-based tech firm ByteDance – didn’t sell its assets in the country. The deal, which vice president JD Vance said was valued at around $14bn (£10.5bn), will see TikTok‘s US operations run by a new joint-venture company, with ByteDance holding less than 20% of the stock. Sky News

Users of the second-hand shopping app Vinted have taken to social media in outrage over severe delays in receiving their orders via one of the firm’s partner couriers. Posts seen by the BBC describe parcels not being collected from InPost UK lockers or left stuck in transit without updated tracking information. Some customers were notified their items had been delivered but had not received them, while others reported technical faults at lockers during collection. InPost UK, which distributes parcels to lockers for customers to collect, apologised and said it had been working to resolve network delays caused by an IT issue. BBC

If you remember the fake TradingView adware campaign recently spotted on Meta, then bad news, experts have found it has now expanded through GoogleAds to YouTube. Security researchers Bitdefender discovered a major malvertising campaign on Meta’s network after threat actors managed to compromise a Facebook Business account belonging to a design agency in Norway, using it to run at least 75 malicious ads that promoted a fake “TradingView Premium” app. Tech Radar

A strange sight gripped San Francisco International Airport late last week as dozens of Silicon Valley employees scrambled to leave planes they had already boarded. The move was driven by Donald Trump’s bombshell announcement that America’s H-1B visa programme would come with a new $100,000 (£75,000) fee, triggering panic among Silicon Valley bosses. After the surprise move, Google, Microsoft and Amazon quickly sent emails to staff members urging them not to leave the country or to return immediately if they were abroad. Telegraph

A new Opinium survey of 2,000 UK adults, conducted during June 2025, has revealed that 28% of respondents aged 18-27 years old (Gen Z) still have a landline phone at home and 21% of that same group only retain it “as a decoration”. But interestingly, 43% of respondents remain unaware of the looming change to digital phones by the end of 2027. The reality today is that most people don’t make much use of their home phone services (if they still have one), often preferring to use VoIP, mobiles or internet messaging services.

All working adults will need digital ID cards under plans to be announced by Keir Starmer, in a move that will spark a battle with civil liberties campaigners. The prime minister will set out the measures on Friday at a conference on how progressive politicians can tackle the problems facing the UK, including addressing voter concerns around immigration. The proposals for a “Brit card” would require legislation and are already facing opposition from privacy groups. The Guardian

