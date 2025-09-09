Thinnest iPhone ever set to launch, three years for election watchdog to recover after cyber hack,

Share



Expect Apple’s latest iPhone to look slimmer when it debuts on Tuesday. The company is slated to unveil its thinnest iPhone yet at its annual product showcase, promoted with the title “awe-dropping”. The event will take place at its Cupertino headquarters in the Steve Jobs Theater at 10am PT. Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is expected to include standard, Pro, and Pro Max editions, along with a newcomer to the family, the iPhone Air. This newest edition of the iPhone is christened to be Apple’s lightest flagship phone to date in the lineage of its line of slim MacBook laptops, observers have predicted. The Guardian

The UK’s elections watchdog says it’s taken three years and at least a quarter of a million pounds to fully recover from a hack that saw the private details of 40m voters accessed by Chinese cyber spies. Last year, the Electoral Commission was publicly reprimanded for a litany of security failures that allowed hacking groups to spy undetected, after breaking into databases and email systems. In the first interview about the hack, the commission’s new boss admits huge mistakes were made, but says the organisation is now secure. “The whole thing was an enormous shock and basically it’s taken us quite a few years to recover from it,” says chief executive Vijay Rangarajan. BBC

The boss of Nvidia, the chipmaker which has become the world’s most valuable public company, is among the corporate chiefs lining up to accompany US President Donald Trump on next week’s state visit to the UK. Sky News has learnt that Jensen Huang, the Nvidia chief executive who has presided over the stratospheric rise in its valuation to more than $4trn, is expected to attend a state banquet at Windsor Castle hosted by King Charles during the trip. Sky News

Labour thinks it can pocket over £40 billion by using artificial intelligence and other whizzy new digital technology in government, which will help Rachel Reeves fill her latest black hole. But the early signs are that it just isn’t going to happen. The Department of Business and Trade has reported back on a pilot of 1,000 civil servants using Microsoft Copilot, generative AI technology, to assist them with their work. But the futuristic robot buddy is a glorified spell checker that flatters to deceive. Telegraph



Following the Superb comes another Skoda that thinks rather highly of itself – the Czech carmaker has revealed its new Epiq electric SUV at the Munich motor show. It’s part of Volkswagen’s ‘Electric Urban Car Family’, so it’s Mladá Boleslav’s take on the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval. The important numbers? The car gets a roomy 475-litre boot, up to 264 miles of range and the company says the price of the new Epiq will largely track its combustion-engined sibling, the Kamiq, which starts at £25k and tops out at £32k. Top Gear

Polestar has urged the European Commission (EC) not to roll back on its commitment to ban the sale of non-electric cars by 2035 ahead of crunch talks this Friday. Automotive industry leaders will meet EC president Ursula von der Leyen on Friday to try to secure a relaxation of the CO2 rules, and only Polestar and sibling Volvo have taken the opposite view to keep the status quo. Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said discussions on going all-electric had been completed and the decision already made, and reversing that was now “completely the wrong way” to go about things. Autocar

