The best and worst parking apps according to UK drivers

Share

YourParkingSpace ranks as the UK’s highest-rated parking app overall, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars across Trustpilot, the App Store, and Google Play

JustPark comes in second, followed by NCP and Parkopedia Parking in third and fourth, respectively

At the other end of the scale, Phone and Pay is the lowest-rated parking app, with an average score of 1.1 stars

Common complaints about lower-rated apps include frequent glitches and complicated interfaces

Parking apps have become essential for UK drivers, but not all deliver the same quality of service, according to new research from temporary car insurance experts Uswitch.

By analysing user reviews of apps primarily focused on payment alongside those designed to help drivers find and book parking spaces, the research reveals significant differences in reliability and user satisfaction.

YourParkingSpace is the highest-rated parking app, according to customer reviews. It ranks top for booking in advance, while NCP is favoured for on-site payment.

1. YourParkingSpace – 4.6/5 stars

Topping the list, YourParkingSpace boasts an impressive average rating of 4.6 stars across Trustpilot, the App Store, and Google Play. Users praise its straightforward booking process and affordable pricing, helping drivers easily find and reserve parking spaces.

2. JustPark- 4.5/5 stars

Coming in second, JustPark consistently receives positive reviews, maintaining an average rating of 4.5 stars. The app helps drivers find available parking spots and is praised for its convenient features like parking reminders and space reviews.

3. NCP – 4.3/5 stars

NCP ranks third among UK parking apps, averaging 4.3 stars. Drivers appreciate its trusted, practical features, including the option to remotely extend parking times via the app.

Not all apps fared well in the rankings. Phone and Pay ranks the lowest overall, with an average score of just 1.1 across platforms, closely followed by Saba Parking.

While Phone and Pay reviews quote error messages and a complicated system, reviews for Saba Parking repeatedly reference usability issues related to the new version of the app.

Felicity Ferguson, temporary car insurance expert at Uswitch, comments:

“Our research shows a wide range in the quality and usefulness of parking apps available to UK drivers. Some apps focus on helping you find and book spaces in advance, while others are simply for paying once you’ve already parked, where you often don’t have much choice about which app to use.

“That’s why it’s worth checking reviews and getting familiar with how each app works before relying on it. A little preparation can save you time, money, and hassle, especially when you’re in a rush or parking somewhere new.”

Rank App Name Primary Function Google Play Rating (/5) App Store Rating (/5) TrustPilot Rating (/5) Average Rating (/5) 1 YourParkingSpace Find a Space 4.5 4.7 4.6 4.6 2 JustPark Find a Space 4.5 4.8 4.5 4.5 3 NCP Payment 4.3 4.2 4.4 4.3 4 Parkopedia Parking Find a Space – 4.8 2.9 3.9 5 CitiPark Find a Space 4.6 4.8 1.6 3.7 6 Mi Permit Payment 4.3 4.5 1.8 3.5 7 AppyParking Find a Space 3.8 4.3 2.1 3.4 7 RingGo Payment 3.9 4.8 1.5 3.4 9 Flowbird Parking Payment 3 3.3 – 3.2 10 PaybyPhone Payment 3.3 4.7 1.2 3.1 11 APCOA Connect Payment 1.7 3.7 3.2 2.9 12 Saba Parking Find a Space 2.3 1.3 1.4 1.7 13 Phone and Pay Payment 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.1

Source: Uswitch

USwitch Temporary Car Insurance

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts