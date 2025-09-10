Spotify finally adds lossless audio after eight year wait

Share



After years of speculation and broken promises, Spotify is finally rolling out lossless audio streaming to its premium subscribers.

The long-awaited feature, which the company first hinted at as far back as 2017, will be available at no extra cost to users on the Premium plan, a move that directly counters earlier rumors of a separate, higher-priced “HiFi” tier.

So, what exactly is lossless audio? In simple terms, it refers to a form of digital audio compression that retains all the original data from the recording, unlike traditional “lossy” formats like MP3, which discard information to reduce file size.

The new Spotify offering will stream in 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC, a quality level that is higher than a standard CD and provides a richer, more detailed listening experience.

For years, audiophiles and dedicated music fans have clamored for lossless audio on Spotify, a feature that rivals like Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music have long offered.

They argue that the superior sound quality is noticeable, particularly when listening on high-end headphones or sound systems.

The demand has grown as broadband speeds and mobile data plans have become more robust, making the larger file sizes of lossless audio less of a concern.

Spotify’s prolonged delay in launching the feature has been a point of frustration for many. While the company cited the need to build the feature to “prioritize quality, ease of use, and clarity,” the slow rollout and its late arrival in a market where competitors have already established their lossless offerings has raised questions about its strategy.

Regardless, the feature’s arrival is a welcome development for millions of subscribers who have waited patiently for an elevated audiophile experience.

