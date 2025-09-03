Smart confirms Fortwo successor for 2026 Launch

Share

Render of Smart #2.Image: Autocar



Smart has officially confirmed it is in the final stages of design and development for a new two-seater electric vehicle, the Smart #2.

It will serve as the successor to its iconic Fortwo city car. The diminutive EV is set to be one of the smallest on the European market when it launches in late 2026.

According to Smart CEO Dirk Adelmann, the new model is a “milestone moment” for the brand, aiming to “shape a new era of individual urban automobility.” It is specifically targeted at city dwellers in densely populated areas such as Rome, London, and Paris, who value a compact and agile vehicle.

The Smart #2 will be designed by Mercedes-Benz, which co-owns the brand with Chinese automotive giant Geely. Production will take place in China, leveraging Geely’s manufacturing capabilities to ensure a streamlined process for global demand.

The move signals Smart’s return to its roots after a recent focus on larger crossover models like the #1 and #5.

While technical specifications and pricing details remain under wraps, the car will be electric-only. It’s expected to be the most affordable model in Smart’s lineup.

The company has suggested the feasibility of the project hinged on finding a partner to share development costs for a new, dedicated platform, although it is also possible they will adapt an existing one from Mercedes or Geely.

The brand has been positioning itself as a premium EV manufacturer, so while it will be more accessible, it is not expected to be a budget-friendly option.

