Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters announces withdrawal from cybercrime – for now

Share



Notorious cyber gang “Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters” has announced its temporary withdrawal from the world of digital crime, claiming it has achieved its objectives.

The group, infamous for its high-profile attacks on major corporations, including British retail giant Marks & Spencer and luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover, made the declaration in a statement on an underground forum.

The gang, a collaboration of members from the notorious “Scattered Spider,” “Lapsus$,” and “ShinyHunters” groups, has been responsible for a string of damaging cyberattacks, often using social engineering tactics to infiltrate corporate systems.

Its attack on Marks & Spencer reportedly caused severe supply chain disruptions, leading to an estimated loss of £300 million and the resignation of the company’s CTO. Similarly, Jaguar Land Rover has been grappling with the aftermath of a suspected attack, which forced the company to send employees home from vehicle production lines.

In its farewell statement, the gang’s anonymous authors boasted of its recent exploits and mocked law enforcement agencies. It expressed gratitude to the families of imprisoned members of their allied groups, declaring: “Our objectives have been met, it is now time to say goodbye.”

The group hinted that some members would now “rest on the millions raised through extortion,” while others would continue “research.”

However, the announcement has been met with scepticism. Shortly after the statement was released, the group’s social media channels posted screenshots of internal systems from US authorities, seemingly as a parting shot. The final post hinted at a recent attack on the British National Crime Agency (NCA), suggesting that not all members are ready to retire just yet.

Insiders have confirmed the authenticity of the group’s statement and posts, but the lingering activity indicates that the “farewell” might be more of a temporary pause than a permanent exit from the group’s criminal endeavors.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts