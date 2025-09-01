Roku UK expands offering with FAST channels launch

Share



Roku is set to significantly expand its presence in the UK with the launch of its first-ever Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels.

Beginning in October, 40 new channels will be made available to all new and existing Roku device users, offering a diverse array of 24/7 curated content at no additional cost.

The introduction of FAST channels marks a major step in Roku’s UK strategy, mirroring its ventures in North and South America where its free streaming platform, The Roku Channel, has become a leading destination. These channels are designed to provide a “lean-back” viewing experience, curated around specific themes or popular genres without the need for sign-ups, subscriptions, or fees.

The initial lineup will feature a wide variety of content, from entertainment and lifestyle to true crime and documentaries. Viewers can expect channels dedicated to popular niches, including PGA TOUR for golf enthusiasts, This Old House for home and garden aficionados, Unsolved Mysteries for crime fans, and NatureTime for wildlife documentaries.

For advertisers, this expansion offers a new opportunity to connect with a highly engaged audience through targeted campaigns within a premium streaming environment. Richard Halton, Roku UK’s Country Manager, stated that the launch gives viewers “more choice than ever before” and creates “new opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged audiences.”

The FAST channels will be accessible through The Roku Channel and a new “Live TV” zone on Roku streaming players and Roku TV models. This launch follows Roku’s recent introduction of new streaming players and a “What to Watch” feature that provides personalized content recommendations. Further details on the complete channel lineup are expected to be announced closer to the October launch.

