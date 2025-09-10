Report reveals best and worst areas in UK for mobile phone signal

Share



New research from consumer association Which? has unveiled a dramatic disparity in mobile phone signal quality across the UK, with postcodes in Wales and the South West having some of the worst-performing areas while parts of London and Nottingham enjoy the best connections.

The report challenges network claims of near-total 4G coverage, instead focusing on the real-world experience of signal consistency.

The research, powered by Opensignal data from consumer handsets, rated postcode areas on how consistently they provided a strong connection. The findings show that while the Big Four networks (EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone) claim 99% 4G coverage, the quality of that signal varies wildly.

The Welsh postcode SA70 in Tenby was ranked the worst overall, with a good signal experienced only 54.3% of the time. The situation was particularly grim for Three customers, who had a good connection just 38% of the time.

In contrast, EE and O2 customers in the same area enjoyed a more reliable connection around two-thirds of the time. Other poorly performing postcodes included LD1 in Llandrindod Wells, and TR4 in Truro, with both rating below 58%.

At the other end of the scale, postcodes in major cities proved to have the most consistent signals. SE11 in London and NG3 in Nottingham tied for the best mobile coverage, with a remarkable score of 87.8% for signal consistency.

According to Natalie Hitchins, Head of Home Products and Services at Which?, the findings highlight the importance of choosing a provider carefully.

“This research shows just how dramatically the quality of mobile coverage can vary across the UK,” she said.

“If you are unhappy with your mobile service, use Which?’s free mobile quality map to find the best connection in your area. Vote with your feet by moving to a provider with better signal once your contract ends, and you could also stand to make a significant saving.”

