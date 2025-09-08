Red Sea cable cuts disrupt Microsoft Azure cloud services

Share



Microsoft’s Azure cloud services were disrupted over the weekend by several undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea.

The outage, which began on Saturday morning, primarily affected internet traffic traveling between the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. While the company was able to reroute traffic through alternative paths, some users still experienced increased latency and slower service.

The disruption affected users of Azure, one of the world’s leading cloud computing platforms. The issue was most pronounced for those whose data traffic passed through the Middle East, with countries including India, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates reporting significant slowdowns.

The cuts affected critical cable systems, including the SMW4 and IMEWE lines near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Microsoft’s engineering teams worked quickly to reroute network traffic, which mitigated a complete outage. By Saturday evening, the company’s service status page indicated that all services were operational and that there were no remaining issues.

However, the company noted that while the situation was resolved for its services, repairing the physical undersea cables could take a significant amount of time. The cause of the cuts has not been officially confirmed, but previous incidents in the region have been attributed to factors including damage from ship anchors and deliberate sabotage.

Earlier this year, Swedish authorities seized a ship suspected of damaging a cable running under the Baltic Sea to Latvia. Prosecutors said an initial investigation pointed to sabotage.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts