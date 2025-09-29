OpenAI in model switching controversy, GPS used to charge for train journeys automatically
OpenAI is embroiled in another controversy over AI model switching in ChatGPT, with many paying users furious that they’re being rerouted away from their preferred model whenever conversation topics get emotionally or legally sensitive. There are plenty of threads on Reddit about the issue: in short, ChatGPT introduced new safety guardrails this month, which take users to a separate, more conservative AI model if the chatbot detects that it needs to be extra cautious in its responses. Tech Radar
Passengers will pay for train tickets by having their phones tracked under a new trial. From Monday, passengers travelling on Northern train services between Harrogate and Leeds will be able to pay for their journeys by boarding a train and pressing a button in an app on their phone. GPS technology in their phone will detect where they get off the train and they will be charged the lowest possible fare at the end of the day, according to the Department for Transport. A barcode will be produced by the app which can be scanned by ticket inspectors and at station barriers. Telegraph
OVO is launching Charge Anytime monthly plans, the UK’s first EV charging subscription that gives drivers a single fixed price for charging both at home and on the go. There are two monthly plans to choose from and both include smart charging at home and public charging vouchers, which can be used across more than 400,000 chargers throughout the UK and Europe. News of the launch comes as research from OVO shows that half of Brits (49%) want to go electric for their next car. ElectricCarsReport
A multibillion-dollar solar plant is set to close down next year because it’s supposedly not ‘serving its purpose’, which has left everyone saying the same thing. An eye-watering $2.2 billion was reportedly spent on the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility, a solar thermal plant based in the Mojave Desert in California. The plant, made up of three 459-foot towers and nearly 174,000 computer-controlled mirrors called heliostats, opened in 2014, but it will be switched off for good next year after failing to meet its energy targets despite hopes it was going to make America ‘a world leader in solar energy’. Unilad
