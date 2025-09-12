OpenAI and Nvidia planning multi-billion dollar UK investment, is the SIM card a thing of the past

Share

Tech giants OpenAI and Nvidia are reportedly planning to unveil billions of dollars of investment into UK data centres when they accompany US President Donald Trump on his state visit next week. Sam Altman, the boss of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and chipmaker Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang (pictured) are understood to be working with London-based data centre business Nscale Global Holdings on the project, as first reported by Bloomberg. The bosses are said to be part of a delegation of US executives set to visit Britain. Yahoo!

With smartphones, where Apple leads others often follow – so it launching an iPhone this week without a traditional Sim card is raising questions over the future of a very familiar piece of phone tech. All phone users will be used to the small plastic cards they need to delicately insert into their devices to make them operate. But for buyers of the iPhone Air, that will be a thing of the past. It will only operate with an eSim – which allows users to switch networks or plans without resorting to a fiddly fork to open a tiny Sim card tray. BBC

The hype continues to build around the arrival of Meta’s futuristic Hypernova (a.k.a. Celeste) smart glasses, which will reportedly add a small heads-up display in one eye and a neural wristband (Ceres) to control the interface. These will reportedly cost around $800 and will be announced at Meta Connect on September 17. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that Meta is preparing to sell 150,00-200,000 units of its Hypernova glasses over the next two years. Some have even started calling these the next version of the current Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Snapchat has been accused by a Danish research organisation of leaving an “overwhelming number” of drug dealers to openly operate on Snapchat, making it easy for children to buy substances including cocaine, opioids and MDMA. The social media platform has said it proactively uses technology to filter out profiles selling drugs. However, research by Digitalt Ansvar (Digital Accountability), a Danish research organisation that promotes responsible digital development, has found evidence of a failure to moderate drug-related language in usernames. Guardian



Yamaha has announced two new models of hand-assembled high-end headphones, the open-back YH-4000 and the closed-back YH-C3000. Both pairs are exceptionally desirable and according to Yamaha, made by craftsmen and women who also make high-end musical instruments. The YH-4000 are effectively a more affordable version of the incredible and incredibly expensive YH-5000SE headphones launched in 2022. And the YH-C3000 are a really interesting alternative. TechRadar

A major new blood test which could revolutionise the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is being trialled on UK patients with early symptoms, researchers have said. People with suspected dementia are being recruited via memory clinics across the country to see how well the test, which measures the protein p-tau217, works in the NHS. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and is linked to the build-up of two key proteins in the brain called amyloid and tau. Sky News

