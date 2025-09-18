Nvidia agrees to invest $5 billion in Intel, Apple iOS 26 sparks battery complaints

Share



Nvidia has agreed to invest $5bn in its struggling rival Intel as part of a deal to develop new chips for PCs and data centres, the latest reordering of the tech industry spurred by artificial intelligence. Intel’s shares surged 26 per cent as trading began on Thursday following the announcement, which unites two of Silicon Valley’s longest-running competitors. The deal comes a month after the US government agreed to take a 10 per cent stake in Intel, as Donald Trump’s administration looks to secure the future of American chip manufacturing. FT.com

Elon Musk has claimed that the next version of his AI chatbot Grok will reach artificial general intelligence (AGI), meaning it will match or surpass humans at all cognitive tasks. Developed by Mr Musk’s startup xAI, Grok has been described by the tech billionaire as the “smartest AI in the world” and “better than PhD level” across every subject. When the latest Grok 4 model launched in July, part of the update meant that it now relies on the tech billionaire’s posts on his social media platform X to inform its responses. Independent

Apple released its latest big software update, iOS 26, on Monday, and while it is packed with some massive capabilities, including call screening and the new Liquid Glass redesign, many users are noticing that their iPhone batteries are draining faster after installing the update, with some of the devices running out of battery within a few hours. Social media seems to be flooded with complaints, and many are taking to online forums to report experiencing screen lags, app freezing, and the new design being harder to use. Apple has now addressed the ongoing controversy and explained why the issue persists. WCCFTech

Two flying cars crashed into each other at a rehearsal for an air show in China which was meant to be a showcase for the technology. The Xpeng AeroHT vehicles collided in mid-air, with one catching fire during landing, the company said in a statement to Reuters. The company said people at the scene were safe, but CNN reported one person was injured in the crash, citing an anonymous company employee. The rehearsals on Tuesday were for the Changchun Air Show, set to start later this week in north-east China. BBC News has contacted Xpeng for comment. BBC

A new AI model could predict a patient’s risk of more than 1,000 diseases a decade before they actually develop symptoms, according to new results. The scientists who created the tool hope it could be ready for GPs and other doctors to use within 5 to 10 years, giving patients an early warning that they need to change their lifestyles or perhaps start medical intervention. Ewan Birney, who led the team at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Cambridge, said it was “one of the most exciting bits of science I have been involved in – it’s really cool.” Sky News

With an ultra-thin design that measures just 5.6mm at its thinnest point, Apple’s new iPhone Air tops the iPhone 6 as the thinnest iPhone ever released.



With a 6.9mm frame, the iPhone 6 was prone to bending, although the most egregious examples were often seen in YouTube videos that used excessive force. The big question: Will the iPhone Air bend? In a video that Apple provided to Tom’s Guide, Apple subjected the iPhone Air to a machine that simulated “130 pounds of pressure” on the middle of the device. The publication said the video shows the device “springs back remarkably well.” MacRumors

