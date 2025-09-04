More than a million drivers unable to get repairs after JLR cyber attack

Share



More than a million Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) drivers in the UK face an uncertain wait for repairs after a crippling cyber attack forced the carmaker to shut down its global computer systems. More than a million Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) drivers in the UK face an uncertain wait for repairs after a crippling cyber attack forced the carmaker to shut down its global computer systems.

The disruption has left dealers unable to order parts or perform diagnostics, effectively paralyzing swathes of the business and bringing factory operations to a standstill.

The crisis began on Sunday, when JLR’s systems were hastily taken offline as a precaution. The company is now working at pace to restore global applications in a controlled manner, though the shutdown has already had a devastating impact on its franchised dealerships and independent garages.

Without access to the electronic parts catalogue, mechanics are struggling to identify and order the correct components for a fleet of over 1.3 million vehicles in the UK alone.

James Wallis, who runs an independent garage in Hampshire, described the situation as “devastating.” He explained that the system, which allows mechanics to input a vehicle’s chassis number to find compatible parts, is essential. “Not having the electronic parts catalogue makes life seriously difficult,” he said. “You’re going to see a lot of broken Land Rovers, because you can’t get the parts.”

The disruption comes at a particularly challenging time for JLR, with the attack coinciding with the launch of the new ’75’ number plates, a traditionally busy period for new car sales. Industry analysts estimate the company is losing millions of pounds for every day of halted production.

While JLR has stated that there is no evidence of customer data theft, the attack has been a significant blow to the company’s reputation and bottom line. The incident follows a spate of similar cyber attacks on major British retailers earlier this year including M&S, the Co-Op and Harrods.

As of Wednesday, JLR had yet to provide a timeline for a full recovery, with one source optimistically suggesting a potential resolution by next Monday.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts