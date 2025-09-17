Microsoft pledges $30 billion to boost UK’s AI economy

Share



Microsoft has announced its largest-ever investment outside the US, committing Microsoft has announced its largest-ever investment outside the US, committing $30 billion (£22 billion) to the UK’s artificial intelligence sector.

This significant package is a core component of the “Tech Prosperity Deal” signed between the UK government and several major US tech companies during President Donald Trump’s state visit.

The deal also includes investments from Google and Nvidia, aimed at developing Britain’s AI infrastructure through new data centres.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told the BBC that he believes the investment will stimulate economic growth much faster than initially expected. “It may happen faster, so our hope is not 10 years but maybe five,” he said. Nadella compared AI’s potential economic impact to the rise of the personal computer in the 1990s.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the deal a “generational step change” in the UK’s relationship with the US, promising to create highly skilled jobs and economic benefits across the country.

A key element of Microsoft’s pledge is its involvement in a powerful new supercomputer being built in Loughton, Essex, a project that the government previously announced. Nadella acknowledged concerns about AI’s high energy consumption but argued that investing in data centres is “effectively” also investing in modernizing the power grid.

However, the campaign group Foxglove has warned that the UK could end up “footing the bill for the colossal amounts of power the giants need.”

Despite some industry concerns about a potential “AI bubble,” Nadella remains optimistic, highlighting the potential for new products and systems. He also addressed the issue of job displacement, describing it as “the hard process of renewal” that comes with technological change.

The UK government has also designated a new “AI growth zone” in north-east England, with the potential to create over 5,000 jobs.

See video below, featuring a statement from Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts