Massive Attack pull catalogue from Spotify over military AI investment, TikTok deal edges closer

Massive Attack have become the latest act – and first major-label one – to pull their catalogue from Spotify in protest at founder Daniel Ek investing €600m (£520m) in the military AI company Helsing. In June, Ek’s venture capital firm Prima Materia led the defence tech firm’s latest funding round. Helsing’s software uses AI technology to analyse sensor and weapons system data from battlefields to inform real-time military decisions. It also makes its own military drone, the HX-2. Ek is also chairman of Helsing. The band made the announcement at the same time that they signed up to a new initiative, No Music for Genocide. The Guardian

A much-awaited deal over TikTok may be close, with US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping set to discuss terms on Friday. Top officials from both sides struck a “framework” agreement this week, which reports suggest could see TikTok’s US operations sold to a group of American firms. If the deal goes through, it would be what one expert called a “rare breakthrough” in US-China trade negotiations – and one which settles an issue that has made headlines for years. Experts have been telling the BBC what a final deal might look like for TikTok’s 170 million US users, and what Beijing might get in return. BBC



Hyundai has slammed the impact of the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG). The Korean brand has criticised the scheme for unfairly distorting the electric vehicle market while also setting EV sales targets for manufacturers that can result in hefty fines for brands failing to hit a 28% electric market share this year. Hyundai is yet to qualify for the grant with any of its electric cars as it doesn’t have the Science-Based Target (SBT) eco accreditation. AutoExpress Panasonic aims to develop a new type of higher-capacity battery in about two years, potentially extending the driving range of electric vehicles in a groundbreaking advance for the Tesla supplier. The Japanese company is working on eliminating the anode in batteries during the manufacturing stage to increase energy density through technology it says is likely to provide a “world-leading level” of capacity by the end of 2027. If achieved, the improvement would lead to a 25% increase in battery capacity, Panasonic said. Reuters Two teenagers are set to appear in court today after being charged with offences related to the cyberattack on Transport for London (TfL) in August 2024. Owen Flowers, 18, from Walsall, was arrested for the second time this week, having previously been arrested and questioned in connection with the attack. Flowers is alleged to have acted alongside another suspect, Thalha Jubair, 19, from East London, and other unknown individuals, to carry out the attack that caused widespread disruption for users of London’s transport network last year. TheRegister

The first headset to run Android XR, Samsung’s Project Moohan, was rumored to be launching on September 29. We’re almost there now, but a new report from Korea today claims the launch has been pushed back to October 21.

If you’re wondering what the reason for the delay is, apparently it all has to do with “coordinating internal marketing strategies”, whatever that means. If you were thinking that this means the Moohan will get unveiled at the same event as the Galaxy Z TriFold, apparently not – the company’s first tri-fold smartphone will get a separate launch. That will take place in very late October, or in November. GSM Arena

