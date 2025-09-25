Man arrested in connection with airport cyber attacks, Google reveals Android for PC coming next year

Share

A person has been arrested in connection with a cyber attack which has caused days of disruption at several European airports, including Heathrow. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a man in his forties was arrested in West Sussex “as part of an investigation into a cyber incident impacting Collins Aerospace”.There have been hundreds of flight delays after Collins Aerospace baggage and check-in software used by several airlines failed, with some boarding passengers using pen and paper. “Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing,” said Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s national cyber crime unit. BBC

One of the biggest stories out of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Maui isn’t just about Qualcomm — it’s how Google is finally merging Android and ChromeOS to create a new operating system for computers. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon revealed that it’s finally happening, and now, a Google exec has revealed when it’s happening, too. It’s “something we’re super excited about for next year,” said Google’s Sameer Samat, head of Android Ecosystem, at the tail end of Qualcomm’s announcement keynote. The Verge

Microsoft has confirmed that it is making access to Windows 10’s extended support updates (ESU) program completely free for an additional year, until October 14, 2026, for regions in the European Economic Area (EEA.) This change means users will no longer be required to sign-in to a Microsoft account and sync their PC settings to the cloud for free access to extended security updates throughout the next 12 months. The change comes after consumer defence organizations challenged Microsoft’s decision to gate access to the ESU program. WindowsCentral



Hotel and casino operator Boyd Gaming has disclosed a cyberattack to US regulators, warning that hackers may have stolen personal information belonging to employees and other individuals. The Las Vegas-headquartered company revealed Tuesday that attackers breached its tech systems and “removed certain data,” though it has not confirmed when the attack occurred or who was responsible. Boyd Gaming confirmed that the compromised information included data related to employees “and a limited number of other individuals.” The Register

After skipping last year, Amazon is back with a big fall hardware event slated for next week, and we’re expecting plenty of new Echo smart speakers and displays that make the most of Alexa+, Amazon’s AI revamp of the Alexa voice assistant. Plenty of other hardware will also be unwrapped during Amazon’s September 30 event in New York City; for example, we’re sure to see new Kindle tablets, as well as Fire TV models and perhaps even some Ring cameras. PC World

A new chapter is coming for one of the smallest cars on the road. Smart has confirmed that a next-generation ForTwo is in the works and scheduled to arrive in late 2026 wearing the #2 badge. What caught many off guard, though, is that it will be followed by a more versatile four-door, the #4, essentially bringing back the spirit of the discontinued ForFour. Smart Europe CEO Dirk Adelmann shared the news during the Munich Motor Show, telling Autocar that the new model “needs to look like a successor” to the old ForFour. CarScoops

