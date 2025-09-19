LinkedIn to use EU and UK user data for AI training. How do I opt out?

Share



LinkedIn will begin using data from its users in the EU and UK to train its content-generating AI models, a policy change set to take effect on November 3, 2025.

The company states the move is intended to “enhance the experience and better connect members to opportunities.”

The decision has prompted strong criticism from privacy advocates. Karolis Kaciulis, a leading systems engineer at Surfshark, labelled the practice as “gross misconduct and mishandling of user data.”

He emphasized that in Europe, personal data is the property of the individual, not a corporation.

“When AI learns from its user public posts, photos, and texts, it is an example of gross misconduct and mishandling of user data,” Kaciulis said. He warned that “sharing user profiles with generative AI can lead to it being stored, analyzed, and used without users’ full control, risking targeted manipulation, identity theft, or misuse.”

Kaciulis stressed that once data is used for AI training, it cannot be unlearned or removed from the algorithms.

For users wishing to prevent their data from being used for future AI training, LinkedIn has provided an opt-out option. To do so, follow these steps:

1. Open LinkedIn.

2. Tap your profile picture

3. Open settings

4. Click on Data privacy

5. Select Data for Generative AI Improvement

6. Toggle the setting to OFF

The company notes that this action will only prevent future data usage and will not reverse any training that has already taken place.

