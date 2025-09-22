Life after Windows 10: 5 tips for when support ends on October 14th, 2025

Share



On October 14, 2025, Windows 10 will officially reach its “End of Life” (EOL) after a decade on the market. Microsoft is ending support to focus its resources on its newer operating system, Windows 11, which it designed to be more secure and modern.

While this might sound alarming, there is no need to panic. Your Windows 10 PC will not suddenly stop working. However, without continued security updates, it will become increasingly vulnerable to viruses and malware. Therefore, it’s vital to prepare now to ensure your PC remains safe and functional. Here are the steps you can take to ensure continuity.

1. Upgrade to Windows 11 💻

This is, of course, Microsoft’s top recommendation and the most secure, long-term solution. Many Windows 10 PCs are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11, which Microsoft claims offers a sleek new interface, enhanced security features and a modern computing experience.

To check if your PC meets the minimum requirements, use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app. Key hardware requirements include a compatible processor and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip, which provides hardware-level security. While Microsoft advises against it, it is possible to bypass the TPM check to upgrade an unsupported PC, but your chances of success may vary.

2. Pay for the Extended Security Updates (ESU) Program 🛡️

If you’re not ready to upgrade to Windows 11, the ESU program is a temporary solution that provides security updates for up to a year after the cutoff date.

While it is not a permanent fix, it buys you time to plan your next step. You can enroll for $30 or redeem 1,000 Microsoft reward points. There is also a free option available if you sync your PC settings to the cloud with a Microsoft account and use Windows Backup, although some backups may exceed the free 5GB of storage.

3. Switch to an Alternative Operating System 🐧

For users whose PCs don’t meet Windows 11’s requirements and who don’t want to pay for ESU, migrating to a different OS is a viable option.

Linux is a popular, free, and secure alternative that runs on a wide range of hardware. Distributions like WINUX are specifically designed with a user interface that closely resembles Windows, making the transition less daunting. Other options include ChromeOS Flex, which is a lightweight, cloud-focused operating system that works well on older computers and can be easily installed using a USB drive.

4. Buy a New PC 🛒

For a completely seamless and secure experience, consider purchasing a new PC with Windows 11 pre-installed. While it’s the most expensive option, it guarantees you have a fully supported device with modern hardware that can handle all the latest features, including AI-powered tools. Devices like the ASUS Zenbook A14 and the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 are just two choices that meet all of Windows 11’s requirements and offer cutting-edge performance.

5. Back up Your Data 💾

Regardless of the option you choose, the most crucial first step is to back up all your important files. Before making any major changes to your operating system – whether it’s upgrading, switching, or starting with a new device you must ensure your personal data is safe.

Use an external hard drive or a cloud storage service like OneDrive to save documents, photos, and other files. This will prevent data loss and make it easy to restore your information on your new or updated system.

