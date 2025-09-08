Leak reveals Apple Watch SE3 and iPad Pro details ahead of launch

Share



A new leak from a reliable but private X account has provided alleged details on Apple’s upcoming product releases, including three new Apple Watch models and refreshed iPad Pros.

According to the report, the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and a new Apple Watch SE 3 are all expected to be unveiled at the company’s “Awe Dropping” event this Tuesday, September 9.

The leak corroborates previous rumours that an updated Apple Watch SE is on the way. The current model was released in 2022, and its successor has not been a certainty in recent years, with Apple forgoing an annual update cycle for some of its wearable lines.

All three new Apple Watch models are said to feature an S11 chip, which is reportedly based on the same architecture as the S9 and S10 chips found in previous generations. This follows a precedent where the S6, S7, and S8 chips shared a similar architecture. The leak also mentions that new iPad Pro configurations will be announced in October, equipped with the M5 chip.

While these devices have been part of the rumour mill for some time, this last-minute leak provides further confidence that the Apple Watch SE 3 will indeed debut alongside the flagship Series 11 and Ultra 3 models. The news sets the stage for a busy fall for Apple, with a number of key hardware updates on the horizon.

You can see additional details and analysis on the rumoured Apple Watch and iPad Pro leaks here: Apple Watch Series 11 & Ultra 3 Leaks: Your Last-Minute Guide

