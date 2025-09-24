JLR cyber attack victims told to sign on for benefits

Share



The UK’s Business Secretary, Peter Kyle, has stated that workers in Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) supply chain, who have been laid off due to a crippling cyber attack, should apply for unemployment benefits.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr. Kyle refused to commit to a government bailout for the hundreds of companies impacted by the production shutdown, which has already led to staff layoffs.

The cyber attack, which has brought JLR’s production lines to a standstill, has severely affected its vast network of suppliers.

Unions and dozens of MPs have urged the government to provide financial assistance, with calls for a furlough-style scheme or emergency loans similar to those implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Mr. Kyle maintained that the welfare system is the primary safety net for laid-off workers.

“Highly distressed companies might well have to take radical action in order to preserve the company and make sure that it bounces back,” he said, adding that the welfare department is there to support those who are out of work.

He noted that the Work and Pensions Secretary, Pat McFadden, is “very aware” of the need to “step in in some areas” to support affected workers.

The JLR hack is expected to halt production until at least October 1st, though some reports suggest the disruption could last until mid-November. The government has not yet directly intervened, despite high-level talks with JLR management. The economic fallout from the attack is significant, as JLR contributes approximately £18 billion to the UK economy annually.

A JLR spokesperson confirmed the production pause has been extended and that the company is working on a timeline for a phased restart of operations as it continues its investigation into the breach.

