Jaguar Land Rover extends shutdown after cyber attack cripples operations

Jaguar Land Rover’s UK factories will remain closed until at least Wednesday following a cyber attack that has crippled the company’s global operations for over a week.

The production stoppage, which began on August 31, has affected car plants in Halewood and Solihull, the Wolverhampton engine facility, as well as international sites in Slovakia, China, and India.

Staff on the production lines have been instructed to stay home as the company works to recover from the extensive disruption.

JLR proactively shut down its IT systems to contain the attack and prevent further damage. The move, however, has had a significant ripple effect beyond manufacturing. Dealerships have been unable to register new cars, and garages that service JLR vehicles have faced difficulties ordering essential parts, although the company has since implemented workarounds.

The timing of the attack was particularly challenging as it coincided with the release of new vehicle registration plates on September 1, a popular time for new car deliveries.

The company, owned by India’s Tata Motors, has not confirmed reports that the disruption could last for several more weeks. In the meantime, the production halt is impacting suppliers, with some already telling their own employees not to report for work.

One parts supplier, Shaun Adams of Qualplast, expressed concern to the BBC, stating that a prolonged shutdown would force his business to “seriously look at what we need to future-proof.”

A group of English-speaking hackers, previously linked to other attacks on UK businesses, has claimed responsibility for the incident on the messaging app Telegram. JLR confirmed it was aware of the claims and was investigating.

Security experts believe the group was attempting to extort money from the carmaker, and screenshots shared online by the hackers suggest they may have gained unauthorized access to sensitive information. JLR is working with third-party cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement to restore its networks safely and in a controlled manner.

