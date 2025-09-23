iPhone 17 Pro buyers complain of scratches already, car maker confirms data breach

Share

Apple’s latest iPhone has been on sale for barely four days, but already people are encountering problems. Many users are complaining that the iPhone 17 Pro models are scratching and scuffing too easily – resulting in some unsightly marks. And they’re seriously unimpressed that a high-end product starting from £1,099/$1,099 isn’t a little more robust. On X (formerly Twitter), one user in Hong Kong shared photos of his iPhone 17 Pro in the new ‘Cosmic Orange’ colour. The brightly coloured exterior, which is made from aluminium, has a white mark where a little chunk of the frame has been chipped off. Daily Mail

Treyarch has today lifted the lid on the multiplayer portion of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at launch, confirming there’ll be 18 maps to start with, alongside 30 weapons and over 20 scorestreaks. You can get a taste for all of that in the trailer above, to the tune of Travis Scott. Three maps will return from Black Ops 2, those being Express, Hijacked, and Raid. The other 15 will be completely new, and six of them can be sampled in the Black Ops 7 beta taking place next month. PushSquare

A classic PS2 game that was originally released in 2007 has leaked and seems to be heading to PS5 and PS4. Over the past couple of years, Sony has made a concentrated effort to bring back a litany of popular PS2 games and make them accessible on current-gen PlayStation hardware. Now, one major franchise with deep roots to PlayStation looks to be next on tap for a re-release of its own. Spotted on True Trophies, a new trophy listing for Tomb Raider: Anniversary was found and indicates that the game is set to arrive on PS5 and PS4 in short order. Comic Book



Automotive manufacturing giant Stellantis has confirmed that attackers stole some of its North American customers’ data after gaining access to a third-party service provider’s platform. Stellantis is a multinational corporation formed in 2021 after the merger of the PSA Group (Peugeot Société Anonyme) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Stellantis is currently one of the largest automotive companies globally by revenue and the world’s fifth-largest automaker by volume. Bleeping Computer

Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan are expected to be part of a group of investors trying to buy TikTok in the US, President Donald Trump says. In a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday, Trump said the men would “probably” be involved in a proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in the US. He also said Oracle chairman Larry Ellison and Dell founder Michael Dell would likely be involved. “I think they’re going to do a really good job,” Trump said, describing the men as “American patriots”. BBC

Energy regulator Ofgem has selected a shortlist of long-duration electricity storage projects it says are vital to maximise renewable energy and reduce the cost of paying wind farms to switch off because the excess power cannot be managed. A total of 77 projects designed to capture excess renewable power for later use, including lithium-ion, flow and sugar-based “super batteries”, as well as pumped-hydro electricity storage, will be considered for inclusion in a bill-payer-backed funding scheme intended to promote innovation and spread risk. Sky News

With iOS 26.1, Apple Intelligence is gaining support for additional languages, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese.



Apple announced plans to expand the languages that can be used with ‌Apple Intelligence‌ last year, and now the added language support is here. MacRumors

