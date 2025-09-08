Impact of chatbots on mental health is a warning, Strava launches redesigned Apple Watch App

Share



The unforeseen impact of chatbots on mental health should be viewed as a warning over the existential threat posed by super-intelligent artificial intelligence systems, according to a prominent voice in AI safety. Nate Soares, a co-author of a new book on highly advanced AI titled If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies, said the example of Adam Raine, a US teenager who killed himself after months of conversations with the ChatGPT chatbot, underlined fundamental problems with controlling the technology. “These AIs, when they’re engaging with teenagers in this way that drives them to suicide – that is not a behaviour the creators wanted,” he said. The Guardian

Tens of thousands of used electric car and energy storage batteries are piling up in the UK, highlighting gaps in the country’s battery supply chain, industry experts have warned. Despite its early EV adoption, the UK lacks the supply chain to recycle batteries. Up to 90 per cent of the approximate 23,500 batteries that have reached their end of life are in storage rather than being reused or recycled, according to estimates by battery start-up Altilium and its partner recell.store, an online marketplace. FT.com

Are you ready? Tuesday, Sept. 9 will see Apple’s big event of the year, and it’s expected to announced a lot of products, including four radically different iPhones. Here’s what’s happening between now and the onsale date, down to the minute. First up is the keynote, held at Apple’s Steve Jobs Theater. If you’re not invited, here’s how to watch. The keynote will announce the products and confirm when they will go on sale, and for how much. Forbes



Strava, the app for active people with more than 150 million athletes globally, today launched its redesigned app for Apple Watch. The update introduces a performance-focused interface built to help athletes get, and stay, moving, and brings Live Segments to athletes’ wrists for the first time. In 2024, Strava saw a nearly 20% year-over-year increase in the share of device-uploading athletes using an Apple Watch. To meet this growing demand from Strava’s global community, the redesigned Apple Watch app delivers a cleaner, more intuitive experience for athletes. StravaPress

A decade ago the hot business bestseller of the day was called The Second Machine Age, and it predicted a new industrial revolution. So where are these new machines? Many were strutting their stuff last month in Beijing at the first World Humanoid Robot Games. Here, mechanical bipeds competed in dance-offs and kickboxing, played five-a-side football and ran races. But the results were so comically bad, the clips went viral. In one video, a robot super athlete veered determinedly into the back of an unsuspecting official, causing what looked a very nasty injury. Telegraph

A team of researchers has identified a possible atmosphere around an Earth-sized planet. The researchers, from the University of St Andrews, have today published two separate papers on planet TRAPPIST-1e. They say liquid water, in the form of a global ocean or icy expanse, might exist on its surface. Published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers say the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is a step closer to solving whether or not the planet has an atmosphere. TRAPPIST-1e is the fourth planet in the red dwarf star system TRAPPIST-1, which is located in the constellation Aquarius, and is around 40 light years away from Earth. Sky News

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts