Hyundai unveils Concept THREE: a glimpse into the future of compact EVs

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its first-ever compact electric vehicle (EV) concept under the IONIQ sub-brand at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich.

Dubbed the Concept THREE, this innovative “Aero Hatch” previews what is expected to be a production model, the Ioniq 3, and signals Hyundai’s planned expansion into Europe’s burgeoning compact EV market.

Hyundai claims the Concept THREE stands out with its bold new “Art of Steel” design language, a departure from the styling of earlier Hyundai models. This philosophy transforms the inherent strength and flexibility of steel into sculptural forms with flowing volumes and sharp lines.

Key design features include an aerodynamic “Aero Hatch” profile for improved efficiency and a vertical tailgate for urban practicality. The vehicle also incorporates the signature “Parametric Pixel” lighting that is becoming a hallmark of the IONIQ sub-brand, now more expressive and forming a dynamic gradient.



The interior showcases a “Furnished Space” concept, creating a calm and intuitive cabin with soft yellow and grey tones, and is designed with sustainability in mind, using materials such as ocean waste textiles and lightweight aluminum foam.

The car also features “Bring Your Own Lifestyle (BYOL)” widgets for customization and a playful symbolic character named “Mr. Pix” that offers hidden surprises and interactive elements.

While no official pricing has been confirmed, industry sources suggest the production version, the Ioniq 3, could be priced in the UK to start around £27,000, positioning it competitively against rivals including the Kia EV3 and Volkswagen ID.3.

Hyundai’s head of Europe, Xavier Martinet, stated that the production model is “very advanced” and will hit showrooms roughly a year from now, with a launch expected in mid-2026.

The Ioniq 3 will sit between the Inster and Kona EVs in Hyundai’s lineup, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to offering a full range of electrified vehicles to meet diverse customer needs.

Concept THREE Specifications

Dimensions Length 4,287 mm Width 1,940 mm Height 1,428 mm Wheelbase 2,722 mm Colors Exterior Tungsten Gray Interior Moonbeam Yellow Key Design Features Exterior Art of Steel transforms the strength and flexibility of steel into a language of sculptural beauty. Inspired by Hyundai Motor’s advanced steel technologies, the material’s natural formability reveals flowing volumes and precise lines that evoke the distinctive aesthetic quality of steel — powerful, gentle and timeless. Aero Hatch: The sculpted body creates enveloping forms using three main surfaces, while intersecting lines add visual tension. The Aero Hatch profile delivers aerodynamic efficiency and a distinctive roofline combined with a vertical tailgate, emphasizing urban versatility. Parametric Pixel: Parametric Pixel lightings are featured on both front and rear of the Concept THREE. The pixels are now more expressive, forming a gradient that adds depth and visual rhythm to the overall design. Material-driven design: The exterior wears an anodized-effect finish that channels the spirit of Hyundai’s Art of Steel design language—a celebration of material as muse. Lemon-tinted glass and matching wheels forge vibrant links between exterior and interior, the cabin defined by soft yellow and grey tonalities that play across shifting textures to create a space that’s both calm and expressive. Interior Furnished Space: The cabin design creates environments that feel warm, intuitive, and calming. By embracing soft volumes and user-focused layouts, it fosters a sense of serenity and clarity. Customizable Experience: Modular ‘Bring Your Own Lifestyle (BYOL)’ widgets offer tailored experiences that allow customers to personalize their journey. Mr. Pix: A symbolic character integrated throughout the car evokes curiosity, joy and emotional connection, offering playful storytelling through ‘hidden surprises’ and interactive design elements. Sustainability: The interior envisions the use of sustainable materials such as recycled wool, plastics and lightweight aluminum foam. These materials underscore Hyundai Motor’s long-term vision to reduce environmental impact while delivering premium design.

※ Specifications and features are subject to change without prior notice.

