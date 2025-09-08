HMD Secure launches 5G Ivalo XE rugged phone for ‘mission critical’ operations

Share

HMD Secure, a dedicated business unit of Europe’s largest smartphone manufacturer, HMD, has unveiled its new flagship device, the HMD Ivalo XE.

Positioned as a platform for European sovereign mobile security, the device is aimed at governments, first responders, critical infrastructure, and defence sectors which require robust, secure, and mission-critical communications. The launch is a significant step for HMD Secure in establishing a comprehensive ecosystem for specialized mobile solutions.

The HMD Ivalo XE stands out in the market with its unique selling propositions centred around security and durability. It is one of the few 5G devices to be entirely designed, developed and manufactured in Europe, ensuring a sovereign supply chain and EU-regulated data hosting.

The device boasts advanced security features, including dual-layer encryption, a secure element and a hardware kill switch, which offers a physical means to disable the device and its functions. Its rugged design, certified to IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, ensures it can withstand the most demanding operational environments, claims the manufacturer.

Beyond its hardware, the Ivalo XE is supported by what HMD Secure claims is a 360-degree ecosystem of trusted partners including Nokia, Bittium, Juggernaut, Tutus and Qualcomm Technologies.

This collaboration enables the device to offer flexible software with three tailored OS variants and a modular design with the Fusion 3.1 connector, allowing for mission-critical accessories such as tactical radios and extended batteries. The product also promises an extended lifecycle with up to three years of product availability and seven years of security updates.

The HMD Ivalo XE, with its focus on security, durability, and a European-controlled supply chain, is not a consumer device but a purpose-built tool for high-stakes, mission-critical operations. The device officially launches today (September 9, 2025).

Key features include:

European Built: Designed, developed, and manufactured in Europe.

Latest Chipset: Qualcomm Dragonwing™ Q-6690 Processor

Extreme Durability: IP68, IP69K, MIL-STD-810H certified, with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2.

Mission-Critical Connectivity: Support for 20x 5G bands, Wi-Fi 7, CBRS, PPDR, MCx, tactical private networks, plus dedicated PTT/SOS keys.

Hardened Security with AReX: Dual-layer encryption, secure element, hardware kill switch, and anti-tampering.

Operational Imaging: Large sensors with EIS for low-light, ultra-fast laser focus, and field-ready photography.

Modular Design: Fusion 3.1 platform for accessories and tactical radio integration.

Longevity: Extended lifecycle support with product availability for up to 3 years and up to 7 years of security updates and sustainable, repairable design.

