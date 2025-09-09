Google details Gemini usage limits – at last

Share



Google has officially released detailed usage limits for its Gemini service, replacing previously vague descriptions like “limited” and “expanded” access with concrete numbers.

This update, which was noted on a Google support page, provides a clear breakdown of what free and paid subscribers can expect from their respective plans.

For users on the free tier, access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model is capped at five prompts per day. This plan also includes a 32,000-token context window and allows for 100 image generations or edits daily. Additionally, free users can perform up to five Deep Research reports per month using the 2.5 Flash model and get 20 Audio Overviews each day.

Subscribers to the $20-per-month Google AI Pro plan see a significant increase in their capabilities. They are allotted up to 100 prompts daily and receive a 1 million-token context window. The plan also boosts the image generation limit to 1,000 per day and allows for 20 Deep Research reports and three Veo 3 video generations daily.

The top-tier Google AI Ultra plan, priced at $250 per month, is designed for the most intensive users. While its token size and image generation limits remain the same as the AI Pro plan, it offers a substantial increase in other features.

Ultra users can issue up to 500 prompts per day, conduct 200 Deep Research reports, and use 10 Deep Think prompts. They also get five Veo 3 video generations. Both paid plans come with the added benefit of priority access to new features.

This transparency from Google comes after months of speculation and provides a welcome change for users looking to understand the full value of each Gemini tier. The updated limits may still vary for international users, but for those in the US it is now much clearer.

The company has also been busy, recently releasing a new image-editing model called Nano Banana, which has already attracted over 10 million new users and generated over 200 million images, according to a recent post by Josh Woodward, VP of Gemini.

You can check out the full breakdown here.

