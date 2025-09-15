Giffgaff launches rolling full fibre broadband – but with hefty price hike

Share

Mobile provider Giffgaff has officially entered the home broadband market, launching a full fibre service starting from £34 a month – a significant increase from its initial trial price of just £10.

The new service, powered by XGS-PON technology on nexfibre’s network, is now available to select UK households, with further rollout planned.

The new broadband product, developed in collaboration with over 500 trialists, offers three simple, monthly rolling plans. This approach, which Giffgaff says addresses feedback from its trial members, aims to provide greater flexibility than the typical 18- to 24-month contracts offered by competitors.

The plans start at £34 for 200Mbps, rising to £36 for 500Mbps and £39 for 900Mbps, with no setup or installation fees.

While the new service emphasizes flexibility and simplicity, consumer experts have noted the stark difference in pricing compared to the trial. Ernest Doku, a broadband expert at Uswitch, commented: “Consumers may have been hoping to see lower launch prices from giffgaff’s offering. The new plans…are significantly higher than the trial price of £10.”

He added that while Giffgaff’s monthly rolling contracts are a key differentiator, cheaper deals are available from other providers for those willing to commit to longer contracts. For example, Hyperoptic and Community Fibre offer 900Mbps speeds for less than half the price of Giffgaff’s top-tier plan, albeit on 12- or 24-month contracts.

Giffgaff CEO Ash Schofield said the company is “rewriting the rules of broadband” by bringing its mobile values of simplicity and fair value to the new service. The company has partnered with eero, an Amazon company, to provide reliable and secure whole-home connectivity.

Plan Internet Speed Price per month Suitability Plan 1: FAST 200Mbps £34 Perfect for streaming, calling or gaming on one or two devices at a time Plan 2: FASTER 500Mbps £36 Fits families using multiple devices in multiple rooms Plan 3: FASTEST 900Mbps £39 Allows members to do almost anything on as many devices as they want

