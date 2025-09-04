EV penetration hits 26.5% of UK car sales

Share



August saw a 2.0% decline in overall new car registrations to 82,908 units. However, despite this, the UK saw an uplift in electric vehicle (EV) adoption. August saw a 2.0% decline in overall new car registrations to 82,908 units. However, despite this, the UK saw an uplift in electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

The quiet month provided a magnified look at a trend that has been gaining momentum: the zero-emission transition. Fuelled by a combination of manufacturer investment in a greater variety of models, hefty discounting and the newly announced Electric Car Grant, battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations surged by 14.9%.

This boost drove BEVs to an impressive 26.5% market share, the highest recorded in 2025 and the fourth highest on record. The remarkable growth demonstrates that despite the global pressures the automotive sector faces, the shift to electric is gaining traction.

The numbers “speak for themselves,” as Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander put it. In a statement on the day the data was released, she highlighted the government’s role in this success: “Our Electric Car Grant is driving down costs, making it cheaper than ever to go electric whilst putting money back in people’s pockets as part of the Plan for Change. This summer we’ve announced 35 models as eligible for the discounts and results speak for themselves – EV sales share in August is up 24% on July.”

The significant jump in BEV market share is a positive sign for the industry, although the year-to-date BEV share of 21.9% still lags behind the 28% zero-emission vehicle mandate target for 2025. With the crucial new number plate month of September now underway, the industry and government are hopeful that the new grant and expanding model choice will further accelerate the pace, bringing the market closer to its ambitious targets for a greener future.

Concludes Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive:

“August was the best month yet this year for EV market share and, while it is often volatile due to low overall volumes, the overall trend is positive. September will be critical, with the new number plate factor typically driving around one in seven new car registrations for the year.

“There is now a vast choice of electric models across all segments and many consumers will also, for the first time in three years, benefit from a grant to help them switch to electric.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts