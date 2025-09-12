EV chargers at UK supermarkets up by a third in 18 months

Share



UK supermarkets have significantly improved their electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, with the number of charge points rising by a third since the beginning of last year.

According to new research from the RAC and charger locator service Zapmap, 1,001 new chargers were installed across 260 locations between January 2024 and June 2025, bringing the total to 3,917.

This expansion is seen as a crucial step in alleviating “range anxiety,” one of the main concerns for potential EV buyers. A key finding of the report is that nearly three in five new supermarket charging locations now offer rapid or ultra-rapid chargers, allowing drivers to quickly top up their batteries while they shop.

“A perceived lack of public chargepoints is one of the main reasons drivers give for not planning to get an EV next time they change their car,” says Simon Williams, RAC head of policy. “It’s therefore extremely encouraging to see so many supermarkets doing what they can to bust this myth by installing hundreds more charging units.”

Currently, 5% of all public EV chargers in the UK are located at supermarkets, with an estimated 1,876 stores now offering charging facilities. This move not only benefits consumers but also makes strong commercial sense for retailers. Melanie Shufflebotham, Zapmap founder and chief operating officer, noted that providing EV chargers has a “significant positive impact on traffic and dwell-times,” as drivers are encouraged to spend more time in-store.

The government is also supporting this trend, with a spokesperson for the Department for Transport stating that they are “bringing down the cost of going electric and giving people the confidence that they can charge up easily.”

However, Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy says there is still much to do to improve EV infrastructure:

“It’s good to see that the number of electric vehicle charge points at supermarkets has increased by a third over the last year but there is still much more to be done to give consumers the confidence to switch to electric cars.

“Our research has found that a lack of public charge points is a major barrier to consumers switching – with more than half of non-electric vehicle drivers telling us this was putting them off buying one.

“To support the 2030 target for a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, the government must give drivers confidence that, wherever they are in the country, they will have to access a charging point which is in good working order. Until charging is easy and reliable, fewer people will want to make the move to an electric car.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts