Data centres powered by nuclear reactors announced, new charger required for iPhone 17 Pro fast charging times

The prime minister has hailed a new “golden age” of nuclear power as British and US companies announce five new commercial deals, ahead of the US president’s state visit this week. The plans include a new nuclear power plant in Hartlepool using latent, potentially cheaper technology and data centres powered by mini reactors in Nottinghamshire. Officials have been hurrying to coordinate the agreements before President Donald Trump jets in on Tuesday. Sky News

A cybercrime spree by a group of teenage hackers threatens to cost British business nearly £1.5bn. The shutdown at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is dragging into its third week, which, according to estimates from industry experts, results in the manufacturer being unable to produce 1,000 vehicles per day at a cost of £72m in lost sales. Production at its plants has already been on hold for a fortnight. About £1bn in value has “not produced over the last two weeks,” said Prof David Bailey, of Birmingham Business School. Telegraph



The Apple iPhone 17 series is now official, but we’re still learning some of the finer details of these phones and their specs: and it seems that you’re going to need a specific charger to get the fastest charging speeds from the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. As discovered by tipster ShrimpApplePro (via 9to5Mac), the impressive charging times of these two premium handsets – up to 50% of a charge in as little as 20 minutes – are down to support for the USB-PD (Power Delivery) system. Tech Radar

Proud owner of a Garmin Forerunner watch? Well, if it’s an older model, it’s about to get a bit smarter. While the spotlight’s been on Garmin’s new and shiny models of late, like the Forerunner 970 and Fenix 8, Notebookcheck reports the brand has rolled out a fresh software update for a handful of its older Forerunner smartwatches. And it’s not just a minor tweak – it brings some surprisingly useful fixes for runners and gym-goers alike. The update, known as Software Version 25.04, is now live for the Forerunner models 165, 255, 265, 955 and 965. T3.com

The House of Lords is about to put the latest child-protection plans of UK regulator the Office of Communications (Ofcom) under the microscope. On Tuesday, the Lords Communications and Digital Committee will hear from three prominent online safety advocates as it probes the regulator’s proposed new measures under the Online Safety Act (OSA). Andy Burrows of the Molly Rose Foundation, Rani Govender from the NSPCC, and Baroness Kidron OBE of 5Rights will be asked whether the changes will actually deliver more safety – or just more compliance burden, privacy nightmares, and unintended consequences. TheRegister

A MAJOR car manufacturer has recalled another 10,000 motors in the UK due to a serious safety flaw, telling owners “do not drive”. An initial “stop-drive” order was put out on June 20, 2025 which affected around 120,000 models which were equipped with potentially dangerous Takata airbags. Now Stellantis, the parent company of car brands Citroen and DS, have added a further order which impacts an additional 9,968 vehicles in the UK including Citroen C4 models manufactured between at least 2010 and 2013. TheSun

