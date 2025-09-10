Cyber attack costing JLR £5 million a day

Share



Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is facing an estimated daily loss of £5 million in lost profits as a result of a cyber attack that has halted production at its factories worldwide.

The crippling attack, which forced the car manufacturer to shut down its global computer systems on August 31, has led to a complete suspension of production and is severely impacting its supply chain and dealership network.

According to former Land Rover chief engineer Dr. Charles Tennant, the company, which typically turns over £75 million a day, is now suffering major financial consequences.

The timing of the attack is particularly damaging, as September is a critical month for new car sales due to the introduction of new registration plates. With dealerships unable to register new vehicles, customers are left waiting for cars they have already ordered.

Production at JLR’s key UK plants in Solihull, Halewood, and Wolverhampton has been at a standstill for over a week, with employees sent home and no firm date for their return. A supplier to the company described the situation as “concerning” as they await production to resume.

While JLR has stated it is working “around the clock” with cybersecurity specialists, a hacking group linked to other recent major cyber attacks on UK businesses has claimed responsibility.

The company has not officially confirmed the financial impact, but the disruption comes at a sensitive time for the brand and has even drawn attention in the House of Commons. The longer the shutdown continues, the greater the financial and reputational fallout for one of Britain’s most iconic car brands.

