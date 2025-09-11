China considers banning Tesla door handles over safety concerns

Share



Tesla and other automakers have increasingly adopted flush or retractable door handles, a design choice favored for its aesthetic appeal and minimal aerodynamic benefits.

However, this seemingly modern feature is now at the centre of a major safety debate, prompting Chinese authorities to consider an industry-wide ban. These handles, which pop out electronically, are a significant liability in emergencies, they claim.

A Major Safety Hazard

The primary concern with flush door handles is their high failure rate after a crash or during a power outage. Unlike traditional mechanical handles, which work even with a dead battery, these electronic handles can fail, effectively trapping occupants inside the vehicle.

A report from the China Insurance Automotive Technology Research Institute (C-IASI) reveals a stunning statistic: electronic handles fail 33% of the time after a side impact, compared to a mere 2% for their mechanical counterparts. This can be a matter of life and death, as precious seconds are lost for occupants trying to escape a burning or submerged vehicle.

The problem extends to first responders, who struggle to access crashed cars without a visible handle to grab. This delay can hinder rescue efforts and put lives at risk.

Beyond the Crash

The safety issues aren’t limited to accidents. Flush handles can also malfunction in bad weather. Extreme cold can cause them to freeze shut, while heavy rain has been reported to cause short-circuits.

In both scenarios, people can be left either locked out of their cars or, more dangerously, trapped inside. There have also been reports of finger injuries from handles retracting while a person’s hand is still in the mechanism.

Minimal Benefit for a Major Risk

While automakers claim that flush handles reduce drag and improve efficiency, the actual benefit is negligible. The aerodynamic gain is often minimal, translating to only a small increase in a car’s overall range.

Given the severe safety risks, many argue that this marginal gain does not justify the potential for tragedy. The proposed ban in China, a dominant market for electric vehicles, may push global car manufacturers to rethink their designs, prioritizing safety over style.

