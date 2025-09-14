BlackRock to invest £500m in UK data centres, iOS 26 arrives tomorrow

Share

The world’s largest money manager will use President Trump’s state visit to the UK next week to unveil a £500m plan to invest in UK data centres, one of the fastest-growing areas of global infrastructure spending. Sky News has learnt that BlackRock plans to announce a joint venture with Digital Gravity Partners, a digital infrastructure investment manager, that will focus on acquiring and modernising existing data centres to improve their capacity. The project will be among dozens hailed by the government as evidence of the strength of the economic partnership between Britain and the US. Sky News

The Daily Mail has called for a crackdown on Apple amid accusations that the tech giant has shut the publisher out of its news app. Apple has refused to allow the Mail to feature its articles on Apple News, Britain’s most widely used news app, the news group has told the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). It claims Apple is concerned that allowing the Mail onto its app will harm other outlets and that the publisher’s size would “overwhelm Apple’s ecosystem”. Telegraph



It got overshadowed by the arrival of the iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 models, but Apple also had some software news to announce at its Awe Dropping event this past week. Noting that the new phones arrive with iOS 26 pre-installed, Apple also revealed that the full version of the software update will be available to download this coming Monday (September 15). As a matter of fact, iOS 26 isn’t the only release you’ll be able to install. That same day, Apple will roll out all the software it previewed this summer for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro. Tom’s Guide

The pivot from the internal combustion engine is helping reduce local emissions, but it is also hitting the bottom lines of the big oil companies. Shell knows this and has been growing its EV public charging network across 30 markets worldwide over the last decade. But aside from ensuring drivers can top up at its gas stations, the oil company is also researching ways of reducing the amount of time electric vehicle owners have to wait around to charge. Its latest technology looks set to “unlock significant reductions in charging times,” according to the company. Tech Radar

A digital assistant that helps people navigate government services online has become the first “virtually created” AI cabinet minister and put in charge of public procurement in an attempt to cut down on corruption, the Albanian prime minister has said. Diella, which means Sun in Albanian, has been advising users on the state’s e-Albania portal since January, helping them through voice commands with the full range of bureaucratic tasks. Guardian

The first you know about it is when you find out someone has accessed one of your accounts. You’ve been careful with your details so you can’t work out what has gone wrong, but you have made one mistake – recycling part of your password. Reusing the same word in a password – even if it is altered to include numbers or symbols – gives criminals a way in to your accounts. Brandyn Murtagh, an ethical “white hat” hacker, says information obtained through data breaches on sites such as DropBox and Tumblr and through cyber-attacks has been circulating on the internet for some time. The Guardian

