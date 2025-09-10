Apple unveils latest smartwatches, iPhone 17 Pro Max will cost up to £2000

Share

Apple has just unveiled its latest smartwatch line-up at its September event, revealing an all-new Apple Watch Series 11, a rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a refreshed Apple Watch SE. The chunky Apple Watch Ultra now boasts the largest screen ever on an Apple Watch, a brighter LTPO3 OLED display with thinner bezels and a new S11 chip. Battery life now lasts 42 hours (or 72 in low power mode), and for the first time, users can send texts and emergency alerts via Apple’s satellite service without needing an iPhone. There are also new health tools, including hypertension notifications and a sleep score feature, plus support for 5G connectivity. Independent

Apple has released the first £2,000 iPhone, its most expensive smartphone ever, as the tech giant ramps up its prices following Donald Trump’s tariff blitz. Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, unveiled a series of upgrades to the $3.5 trillion company’s flagship product, including a new iPhone 17 Pro Max handset which is priced as high as £1,999 and which features advanced processors and redesigned cameras. At the launch on Tuesday, the tech giant also released a regular version of the new iPhone 17, which will start at £799. Telegraph

Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate versions of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 for testing purposes, with the updates coming a week after Apple seeded the ninth betas. Release candidates represent the finalized version of new software that will be provided to the public provided no last minute bugs are discovered.



Registered developers and public beta testers can download the new beta software using the Software Update section of the Settings app. MacRumors

Aside from a litany of bug fixes, Silksong’s first post-launch patch promises to ease the difficulty, particularly in the early game. Given how much anticipation and hype there’s been for Hollow Knight: Silksong – which finally launched last week after a six-year wait – it’s no surprise it’s been dominating the news. Even before launch, a lot of the online conversation was focused on developer Team Cherry’s decision not to send out review codes and whether the sudden launch was fair to other indie studios. Metro

Two former Meta safety researchers told a US Senate committee on Tuesday that the social media giant covered up potential harms to children stemming from its virtual reality (VR) products. “Meta has chosen to ignore the problems they created and bury evidence of users’ negative experiences,” said Jason Sattizahn. The hearing comes a day after the Washington Post reported the whistleblowers’ allegations that Meta lawyers intervened to shape internal research that could have flagged risks. BBC

A former top cybersecurity executive at WhatsApp filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that parent company Meta disregarded internal flaws in the app’s digital defenses and exposed billions of its users. He says the company systematically violated cybersecurity regulations and retaliated against him for reporting the failures. Attaullah Baig, who served as the head of security for WhatsApp from 2021 to 2025, claims that approximately 1,500 engineers had unrestricted access to user data without proper oversight. The Guardian

