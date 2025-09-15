Apple releases iOS26 today. Is your phone compatible?

Share

Apple has officially released iOS 26, the latest version of its mobile operating system, bringing a significant design overhaul and a host of new features to iPhones.

The free software update, which requires an A13 Bionic chip or newer, ushers in a new “Liquid Glass” aesthetic characterized by translucent, glass-like elements across the user interface.

iOS 26 introduces updated versions of many core apps. The Camera app now features a more minimalist interface, while the Photos app has been made more intuitive for finding and sharing pictures. Users can now create polls and add dynamic backgrounds in the Messages app and the Phone app adds call screening and the ability to have the phone wait on hold.

The update is compatible with a wide range of devices, including the new iPhone 17 and iPhone Air series, as well as all models from the iPhone 11 series and later (see below). This includes the iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 series, along with the second-generation iPhone SE and newer. However, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, all released in 2018, will not receive the iOS 26 update.

In a separate tier of compatibility, Apple has reserved its new, headline-grabbing AI features, known as Apple Intelligence, for its most powerful models. These advanced features, which include generative writing tools, new photo editing capabilities, and a much smarter Siri, require the processing power of the A17 Pro chip or newer.

As a result, Apple Intelligence will only be available on the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air series, the iPhone 16 series, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Which iPhones will get iOS 26?

If your iPhone has an A13 Bionic chip or newer, it will be able to run iOS 26. Here’s the full list of iPhones compatible with iOS 26.

iPhone 17 series

iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series (including iPhone 16e)

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series (including iPhone 13 mini)

iPhone 12 series (including iPhone 12 mini)

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

With the A13 Bionic chip now set as the baseline, the following iPhones will not receive the iOS 26 update and will remain on iOS 18.

iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR



Which iPhones get Apple Intelligence?

Just because your iPhone can run iOS 26, it doesn’t mean you’ll get access to the fancy new AI-powered features of Apple Intelligence. These include generative writing tools, new photo editing capabilities and a much smarter Siri.

Apple Intelligence relies on the processing power of the Neural Engine found in Apple’s A17 Pro chip and newer. This means that AI features are reserved for the very latest and most powerful iPhones.

iPhone 17 series

iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

