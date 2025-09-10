Apple “Awe Dropping” event sees launch of thinnest iPhone and first £2,000 model

Share

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the stage at the company’s annual “Awe Dropping” event yesterday, unveiling a new, slimmer mobile and a flurry of other devices, including the most expensive iPhone ever sold.

The refreshed iPhone 17 lineup introduces a groundbreaking new model, the iPhone Air, which is the company’s thinnest and lightest smartphone to date.

Taking its name from Apple’s popular MacBook and iPad lines, the iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick. This radical new design, a significant departure from recent models, is a clear bid to reinvigorate a maturing smartphone market where consumers have been holding onto their devices for longer.

The iPhone Air’s lightweight design is achieved with a titanium frame and a reliance on digital eSIM technology, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card slot. Priced from £999, the iPhone Air features a powerful A19 Pro chip and a 6.5-inch screen, but its slim profile means a smaller battery and a single 48-megapixel rear camera.



At the other end of the spectrum, Apple shattered its own pricing record with the introduction of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. While the starting price for the Pro Max remains at £1,199, a new 2TB storage option pushes the cost to a staggering £1,999, making it the first ever £2,000 iPhone.

This massive storage capacity, a first for an iPhone, is aimed squarely at professional users, particularly live-streamers and videographers who want to take advantage of new features like simultaneous front-and-back video recording.

The entire iPhone 17 range, which also includes the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, boasts a number of significant upgrades. All new models feature the new A19 processor for a 20% speed increase over the iPhone 16. The Pro and Pro Max models see a major camera overhaul, with all three rear lenses now boasting 48 megapixels and an impressive 8x optical zoom.

Beyond the iPhones, Apple also announced updates to its AirPods Pro and Apple Watch. The new AirPods Pro 3 will now feature live translation technology, offering a “Star Trek-like” experience of universal translation. The updated Apple Watch Series 11 now includes 5G connectivity for the first time, as well as new health features to detect signs of hypertension.

All new products will be available for pre-order on Friday, with a wider release in stores on Friday, September 19.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts