AI tool helps UK government recover £500 million lost to fraud

Share



The UK government has announced that a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool has helped recover almost £500 million in public funds over the past year.

This is the largest sum ever reclaimed by government anti-fraud teams in a single year.

The significant recovery was achieved by using an AI tool called the Fraud Risk Assessment Accelerator. Developed by researchers in the Cabinet Office, it cross-references data held by various government departments, targeting several types of fraudulent activity.

More than a third of the recovered money, £186 million, was linked to fraud committed during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly from the Bounce Back Loan scheme.

This program, which offered loans of up to £50,000 to businesses, was heavily criticized for its vulnerability to exploitation. The AI system was instrumental in identifying fraudulent companies and blocking them from dissolving to avoid repayment.

In addition to pandemic-related fraud, the technology also successfully identified unlawful claims for council tax discounts and the illegal subletting of social housing.

According to Cabinet Office Minister Josh Simons, the AI system can scan new policies and procedures for weaknesses before they are implemented, essentially making them “fraud-proof.”

The UK government plans to license this cutting-edge technology to other nations, including the US and Australia. The government says the recovered funds will be reinvested into public services, helping to recruit nurses, teachers, and police officers.

While the AI tool has proven effective, its use has drawn criticism from civil liberties groups, who have voiced concerns about the government’s use of AI for fraud detection. A previous AI tool used for welfare fraud was found to show bias based on people’s age and other personal characteristics.

Despite these concerns, ministers are committed to using advanced technology to protect public funds from scammers.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts