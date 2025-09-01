1.6 million Brits have used ‘One Touch Switching’ to change broadband provider

Share



Ofcom’s “One Touch Switch” process, a new system designed to simplify changing landline and broadband providers, has been embraced by more than 1.6 million people in its first year.

The new figures from the telecoms regulator reveal that the number of people who have switched is greater than the total who attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour or secured tickets to the Oasis reunion shows.

Launched exactly a year ago, the process simplifies what was once a complicated and often frustrating experience for consumers. Under the new rules, customers no longer need to contact their old provider to leave.

Instead, they only have to contact their new provider, who manages the entire switching process on their behalf. The new provider is responsible for coordinating with the old one, ensuring a seamless transition and sending all vital information directly to the customer.

The service is available to all landline and broadband customers, regardless of which network they are on, and over 300 providers have signed up.

Beyond its simplicity, the new process is also delivering significant financial benefits, claims Ofcom. It has eliminated notice-period charges beyond the switch date and ensures that providers must compensate customers for any service delays or loss of connection lasting more than one working day.

Cristina Luna Esteban, Ofcom’s Telecoms Policy Director, urged more consumers to take advantage of the service:

“It’s never been simpler to switch, so we’re pleased that millions of customers have taken advantage of One Touch Switch in the last year and got themselves a new deal,” she said. “But there are still many customers who are out of contract and could be missing out on savings.”

According to Ofcom data, out-of-contract customers with combined broadband and landline packages are paying up to 18% more than those on active contracts, highlighting the significant savings to be had by shopping around.

