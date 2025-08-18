Windows 10 users urged to act now ahead of support cut-off

Share



Microsoft has issued a critical warning to more than 700 million Windows 10 users , urging them to take action to remain protected from security threats.

With the end of support looming, users have just a little over a month to choose an option to extend their security or upgrade their systems.

Official support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025. After this date, devices running versions of the operating system—including Home, Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions—will no longer receive monthly security updates.

This leaves users vulnerable to new malware, viruses, and other online threats. Microsoft is making a paid Extended Security Update (ESU) program available for the first time to home users, but the company is clear that the best option is to upgrade to a supported version of Windows.

Users have two main options to stay protected. The most straightforward path is to upgrade to Windows 11, which is available for many devices. However, for those who cannot or do not want to upgrade, the ESU program offers a solution. Users who are willing to use a Microsoft account and OneDrive can get this extended support for free. Alternatively, users can pay a fee of $30 per PC for the ESU, which can cover up to ten devices on a single account.

This announcement comes at a time when Windows 10 still holds a significant portion of the market. According to recent data, about 47% of all users are still on Windows 10, compared to 49% on Windows 11.

This means that nearly half of all Windows PC users will be at risk if they do not take action before the October deadline. Microsoft’s move aims to push these users to a more secure and modern platform.

