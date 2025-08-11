Wikipedia loses legal challenge against UK’s Online Safety Act

Share



The Wikimedia Foundation , the non-profit organization behind Wikipedia, has lost a High Court legal challenge against new regulations in the UK’s Online Safety Act.

The Foundation had sought a judicial review, arguing that the regulations could force it to verify the identities of its volunteer editors, which it claims would jeopardize their safety and privacy.

The legal battle centred on the government’s criteria for classifying websites as “Category 1″—the tier with the strictest safety rules. The Foundation contended that these rules, intended for large social media platforms, were illogical and overly broad, wrongly applying to an encyclopaedic, user-generated site like Wikipedia.

The main concern was that, if classified as Category 1, Wikipedia would be compelled to verify the identities of its anonymous contributors, a core pillar of its operating model.

The repercussions for Wikipedia’s vast network of volunteers could be significant. Anonymity allows editors from around the world to contribute freely on sensitive topics without fear of reprisal, censorship, or harassment.

Requiring identity verification could deter volunteers and undermine the integrity of the platform, potentially forcing the Foundation to restrict access for UK users or disable key functions to avoid the classification.

Despite the court’s rejection of the challenge, the Foundation’s legal counsel, Phil Bradley-Schmieg, stated that the judgment does not give the regulator, Ofcom, a “green light” to impose rules that would “significantly impede Wikipedia’s operations.”

Legal experts echoed this sentiment, suggesting the door remains open for future challenges if Ofcom’s eventual decision does indeed threaten the platform’s ability to operate.

This ongoing legal struggle highlights the complex balance between online safety regulation and the principles of free, anonymous contribution that have been fundamental to Wikipedia’s success.

