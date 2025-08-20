Which? warns lives at risk as firms sell outdated personal alarms

Share



Consumer association Which? is warning that three major personal alarm providers are potentially putting vulnerable people at risk by selling devices that will not work reliably on the UK’s new digital telephone network.

The organization is calling for immediate regulatory action to remove these outdated products from the market before lives are lost.

An estimated 1.8 million households in the UK rely on personal alarms as a lifeline, but these analogue systems are becoming obsolete as the country transitions to a digital phone network. The final deadline for the switch is January 2027, but a majority of the UK has already made the transition, meaning older devices may no longer function.

Last year, the government was forced to initiate a charter to pause non-voluntary migrations after the deaths of two vulnerable individuals whose alarms failed.

Which? found that despite these known risks, three providers – SureSafe, Careline365, and LifeConnect24 – were still selling analogue devices online. These products are often cheaper, raising concerns that consumers may choose them without understanding the dangers.

The most concerning case was SureSafe, whose product listings initially made no mention of the digital transition. The company has since updated its website after being contacted by Which?.

Careline365 and LifeConnect24 were also criticized by Which? for sending “mixed signals” by continuing to sell analogue alarms, framing their digital versions as a mere “upgrade”, rather than a life-saving necessity.

According to Sue Davies, Which? Head of Consumer Protection Policy, it is “shocking” that these companies continue to sell devices that could put lives at risk. “The government and regulators… must take decisive action to prevent the sale of these devices,” she said.

In response, both Careline365/LifeConnect24 and SureSafe issued statements defending their practices, claiming they provide analogue alarms for a small minority of consumers in areas with poor mobile signal. SureSafe stated that 99% of its alarms sold are already fully digital-ready.

The government’s Telecare National Action Plan, published in February, states it “expects sellers to have stopped selling” analogue devices. Stephen Kinnock, Minister at the Department of Health and Social Care, echoed this, saying the government would “ensure people are protected” and are able to make an informed choice.

Rights of reply

A spokesperson for Careline365 and LifeConnect24 said:

“We have been preparing for the digital switchover for many years, and as a result, the vast majority of products we sell are digital devices.

“However, there remains a small minority of vulnerable consumers for whom an analogue device may be the only way to ensure their safety and that they remain protected during the transition to digital.”

A spokesperson for SureSafe said:

“SureSafe has been a mobile-first alarm provider since 2015, with 99% of all alarms sold being SIM-based and fully digital-ready. We shifted to mobile both to support the digital switchover and because mobile offers features unavailable with in-home devices.

“The remaining need for analogue devices is very limited, only where no mobile signal or internet exists and an analogue line remains. We welcome Which’s efforts to highlight the switchover’s importance and have refined our messaging in response to make this clearer for our customers using analogue as their only option.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts