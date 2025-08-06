WhatsApp bans 6.8 million scam accounts

Share



WhatsApp has taken aggressive steps to combat fraudulent activities on its platform, announcing the banning of WhatsApp has taken aggressive steps to combat fraudulent activities on its platform, announcing the banning of over 6.8 million scam-related accounts globally.

This massive crackdown coincides with the introduction of a new suite of enhanced anti-scam features, particularly those targeting cryptocurrency fraud.

The new tools are designed to detect and flag suspicious behaviour, such as unsolicited group invitations and the creation of groups without prior user interaction. A key component of this initiative is the “Safety Overview” tool, developed in collaboration with OpenAI.

This tool is engineered to detect sophisticated scam networks and alert users when they are added to a group by someone not in their contact list, effectively preventing infiltration by scammers.

Clair Deevy, WhatsApp’s External Affairs Director, stated that millions of accounts have been “identified and disabled before they could be used by criminal organizations.” The move is expected to significantly reduce the occurrence of crypto scams on the platform.

The introduction of these features aligns with a growing trend among messaging services to adopt a more proactive stance against cybercrime. The rise of digital assets has made securing communication platforms a critical aspect of financial safety. By combining user notifications with infrastructure removals and advanced detection tools, WhatsApp aims to improve long-term user confidence and security within the broader digital ecosystem.

However, Lisa Webb, Which? Consumer Law Expert think that Meta, which owns WhatsApp, needs to do more to protect users:

“It’s positive that WhatsApp has shut down 6.8 million accounts linked to scammers so far this year, but Meta must do much more to stop these criminals across all its platforms. In 2023 alone, £341 million was lost to authorised push payment fraudsters – over half of those scams were reported as originating on Meta platforms.

“For far too long, Meta has allowed scammers to run rampant across its platforms. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users are being inundated with fraudulent ads for everything from fake investment opportunities to dodgy products and non-existent job offers.

“Meta needs to ensure that scams are prevented from ever appearing on its platforms in the first place. Ofcom must now take action to enforce the parts of the Online Safety Act already in effect, and to issue robust rules governing fraudulent paid-for ads, so that tech firms are forced to take full responsibility for the content on their sites.”

