Virgin Media O2 ‘ethical hacker’ reveals passwords in 3 minutes

In a stark warning to the public, Virgin Media O2 has enlisted an ethical hacker to demonstrate how easily cybercriminals can uncover people’s passwords and personal data, sometimes in as little as three minutes.

The campaign, which saw ethical hacker Brandyn Murtagh find volunteers’ passwords and other personal information, aims to highlight the urgent need for better online security practices.

Using only a person’s email address, Murtagh was able to access passwords and private data—including home addresses and phone numbers—by searching publicly available databases of breached information.

This ability to quickly find and leverage stolen data shows how a single, leaked password can become the “first domino in the chain” of a larger fraud scheme. The demonstration revealed that a significant number of people still use shockingly weak passwords, with a separate report from the company noting that more than one in 20 Brits have used the word ‘password’ itself as a password.

The campaign was launched in response to new research from Virgin Media O2, which found a worrying trend in online behaviour. Despite over half of Brits (55%) expressing concern about being hacked, a staggering 78% admit to using the same or a very similar password across multiple online accounts. The main reasons cited for this are the difficulty of remembering numerous complex passwords and frustration with typing them out.

Murray Mackenzie, Director of Fraud Prevention at Virgin Media O2, emphasized the importance of the campaign, stating, “We’re lifting a lid on how easy it is for cybercriminals… to get their hands on your data and passwords online.”

He urged the public to take action, including using strong, unique passwords for critical accounts and enabling two-factor authentication whenever possible.





