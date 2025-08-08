US Air Force to use Tesla Cybertrucks as missile targets

Share



The US Air Force has revealed plans to acquire two Tesla Cybertrucks for a highly unusual purpose: target practice.

According to federal contracting documents, the distinctive electric pickup trucks will be used for “live missile fire testing” as part of a larger order for 33 target vehicles.

The tests, which will take place at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, are intended to help the military prepare for a potential new battlefield threat. The Air Force’s request for the Cybertrucks is based on research suggesting that their unique stainless-steel construction and design “have been found not to receive the normal extent of damage upon major impact.”

This has led to concerns that adversaries may soon start utilizing them on the battlefield, believing they can withstand significant punishment.

To gain a tactical advantage, the US military intends to fire Standoff Precision Guided Munitions (SOPGM) at the vehicles to understand their performance against such a durable target. While the Air Force is seeking a variety of other vehicles for training—including sedans, pickup trucks and SUVs—the Cybertruck is the only specific brand named in the contract documents.

For the tests, the Air Force has specified that the Cybertrucks must be towable but not functional, with all fluids drained and batteries removed prior to delivery. This detail is particularly intriguing, as it suggests the military may want to avoid the complexities of a lithium-ion battery fire, which can be difficult to extinguish.

The procurement highlights a proactive approach by the Air Force to stay ahead of evolving threats and understand the vulnerabilities of potentially hardened civilian vehicles that could be repurposed for military use.

However, The Register described the assessment of Cybertrucks as unusually hardy “a surprise, given Tesla has acknowledged faults including rust, parts that fall off, software glitches, faulty drive inverters, and more parts falling off due to inadequate adhesive.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts