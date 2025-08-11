UK used car market grows strongly – EV sales increase 40% in Q2

Share



The UK’s used car market has made a significant recovery, with sales returning to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since 2019. The UK’s used car market has made a significant recovery, with sales returning to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since 2019.

According to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the market grew by 1.7% in the second quarter of 2025, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of growth.

This strong performance saw almost 2 million used cars change hands in Q2, with total sales for the first half of the year surpassing 4 million units.

While petrol and diesel cars still dominate the market, accounting for over 90% of all transactions, the report highlights the growing popularity of second-hand electrified vehicles. Sales of electrified models, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), made up nearly one in ten transactions during the quarter.

The strongest growth was seen in the BEV sector, with a record 68,721 units sold—a remarkable 40% increase compared to the same period last year. Despite this rapid growth, BEVs still represent a small portion of the total market, holding a 3.4% share.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes commented on the positive momentum, stating that the market is offering motorists “more choice and affordability across a range of higher tech, cleaner vehicles.”

However, he cautioned that to sustain this trajectory, there needs to be a “thriving new car market” and accelerated investment in the UK’s charging network. These measures are crucial for ensuring a plentiful supply of used EVs in the future and building the consumer confidence needed for continued growth.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts